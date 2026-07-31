Have You Seen This? Injured eagle saved by man known for rescuing cats

CALEDONIA, Ohio — A dog alerted to an injured bald eagle near an Ohio river while on a walk, and the big raptor was saved by a man known for rescuing cats stuck high up in trees.

The eagle looks a bit worse for the wear in video of the rescue. Don't worry, though, the bird ended up safe and sound in the hands of the Ohio Wildlife Center, which saves injured animals found in the wild.

The tale unfolded July 13 along the Olentangy River in Caledonia, Ohio, when Spencer, a dog, alerted to the bird while out getting exercise. Monica, the dog's owner, reached out to Duane Hook, who operates a cat rescue operation called Getmeowtahere (notice that "meow" in the middle of the name), and he helped save the bird.

"Oh, poor buddy," Hook says as he cautiously approaches the downed bird. "I'm going to try to help you, bud."

Cats may be Hook's main focus, but he does a good job aiding the wet, bedraggled bird, grabbing it by its legs, gently folding its wings and placing it in a box for transport.

"It seems this bird's left wing is injured, but the right wing could have taken me in an arm-wrestling match. Strong bird, and I hope they can be rehabilitated in the care of the Ohio Wildlife Center," he wrote in an account of the encounter on his TikTok page.

The encounter generated high praise from varied commenters on social media.

"Poor buddy! You can really feel how scared he was. So glad someone came to help," wrote one.

Someone else referenced Hook's usual efforts helping felines. "Weird cat, but OK," the poster wrote.