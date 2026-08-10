Have You Seen This? This couple is 'lovin' it' at their McDonald's wedding

MCDONALD'S — Ba da ba ba ba! This couple sure is "lovin' it."

An Ohio couple went viral this weekend over their McDonald's wedding venue. According to @330ToGO on YouTube, newlyweds Jamie and George Callicoat met at the restaurant where they both work. They decided it was the perfect place to host their wedding.

As can be seen in the video, the restaurant was transformed with music, decorations and a whole wedding party. It doesn't seem to have any customers attending the wedding, but multiple outlets have confirmed that the drive-thru did remain open during the ceremony.

The video has drawn plenty of attention online, with viewers joking about the unusual wedding venue.

"When your boss doesn't give you the day off so you get married at break time," one person joked.

"You think they fixed the ice cream machine for the reception?" another wrote.

For the Callicoats, though, the restaurant where they met, worked and fell in love turned out to be the perfect place to say, "I do."

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