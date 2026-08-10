Have You Seen This? This couple is 'lovin' it' at their McDonald's wedding

By Sicily Stanton, KSL | Posted - Aug. 10, 2026 at 3:30 p.m.

 
An Ohio couple got married at a McDonald’s where they met and work, hosting their wedding at the restaurant where their relationship began.

An Ohio couple got married at a McDonald’s where they met and work, hosting their wedding at the restaurant where their relationship began. (@330ToGO via YouTube)

Save Story

MCDONALD'S — Ba da ba ba ba! This couple sure is "lovin' it."

An Ohio couple went viral this weekend over their McDonald's wedding venue. According to @330ToGO on YouTube, newlyweds Jamie and George Callicoat met at the restaurant where they both work. They decided it was the perfect place to host their wedding.

As can be seen in the video, the restaurant was transformed with music, decorations and a whole wedding party. It doesn't seem to have any customers attending the wedding, but multiple outlets have confirmed that the drive-thru did remain open during the ceremony.

The video has drawn plenty of attention online, with viewers joking about the unusual wedding venue.

"When your boss doesn't give you the day off so you get married at break time," one person joked.

"You think they fixed the ice cream machine for the reception?" another wrote.

For the Callicoats, though, the restaurant where they met, worked and fell in love turned out to be the perfect place to say, "I do."

Have You Seen This?

Freediver puts on a show with bubble rings

This sea cave looks positively magical. You almost expect to see Ariel swim up and start singing about her 'gadgets and gizmos a-plenty.'

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Sicily Stanton
Sicily Stanton is a web producer on the news team at KSL.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  