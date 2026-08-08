Have You Seen This? Freediver puts on a show with bubble rings

THE MYSTERIOUS FATHOMS BELOW — I once talked to a guy who had scuba dived all over the world.

He showed me stunning photos he'd taken of sharks, whales, seahorses and eels — and told me about an encounter he'd had with an 8-foot-long moray eel. While a toothy eel that size (they can actually exceed ten feet) might sound intimidating, the diver said it was one of the friendliest and most curious creatures he'd ever encountered.

According to the diver, having delightful experiences with sea life was the second-best reason for his hobby. The main draw was that his chronic back pain virtually disappeared when submerged in the ocean. He said that it was the only time he felt completely healthy and happy.

Having dived many times over the years, I can relate to this guy's perspective. There's nothing as peaceful and rejuvenating as the mysterious fathoms below.

Check out this video to see a freediver relishing his time in the ocean.

I have no idea how bubble rings like this are made, but they're delightful to see in action. And that sea cave looks positively magical. You almost expect to see Ariel swim up and start singing about her 'gadgets and gizmos a-plenty.'