Have You Seen This? Polar bear cub plays with a traffic cone on its head

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL | Posted - Aug. 7, 2026 at 3:33 p.m.

 
A polar bear cub named Momota plays with a traffic cone on its head at the Akita Prefectural Oga Aquarium in Oga, Japan.

A polar bear cub named Momota plays with a traffic cone on its head at the Akita Prefectural Oga Aquarium in Oga, Japan. (Screenshot)

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JAPAN — At some point, every toddler or young child has gone through a phase of being inseparably attached to their favorite toy.

Whether it's a stuffed animal, a princess doll or an action figure, the kid will insist on bringing the toy with them everywhere they go: to school, to the playground, to sleep, and probably even to take a bath.

Apparently, the same is true of other animals.

For Momota, an 8-month-old polar bear in Japan's Akita Prefectural Oga Aquarium, his toy of choice is an orange traffic cone.

In several viral videos, Momota can be seen pouncing on the bright cone, throwing it in the air with his mouth and wearing it around on his head — even trying to bring it into a separate part of its enclosure like that.

But much like a human mother reacting to her child trying to set a muddy teddy bear next to them at the dinner table, Momota's mom said, "Not so fast," and threw it back outside.

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Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSLBridger Beal-Cvetko
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.

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