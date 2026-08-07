Have You Seen This? Polar bear cub plays with a traffic cone on its head

JAPAN — At some point, every toddler or young child has gone through a phase of being inseparably attached to their favorite toy.

Whether it's a stuffed animal, a princess doll or an action figure, the kid will insist on bringing the toy with them everywhere they go: to school, to the playground, to sleep, and probably even to take a bath.

Apparently, the same is true of other animals.

Bear cub wears the traffic cone over its head like a giant party hat pic.twitter.com/LiBBXEm0ZU — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) August 1, 2026

For Momota, an 8-month-old polar bear in Japan's Akita Prefectural Oga Aquarium, his toy of choice is an orange traffic cone.

In several viral videos, Momota can be seen pouncing on the bright cone, throwing it in the air with his mouth and wearing it around on his head — even trying to bring it into a separate part of its enclosure like that.

But much like a human mother reacting to her child trying to set a muddy teddy bear next to them at the dinner table, Momota's mom said, "Not so fast," and threw it back outside.