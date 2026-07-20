Have You Seen This? Beware big sister's wrath

PLAYROOM — Hell hath no fury like a big sister whose possessions get messed with.

It's likely that most girls/women who have brothers and most boys/men who have sisters have experienced the ensuing kerfuffle.

It's been almost 30 years, and I still haven't forgiven my brother for throwing the pieces of my then-favorite game, Trouble, onto the roof with his friends. The game became utterly unplayable after that. To this day, I believe he only chose that game because he knew how much I liked it.

This adorable video captures the brother-sister dynamic perfectly.

That toy horse's long hair does look irresistibly brush-able — and tangled. The little boy is doing his sister a favor.

But the second he hears the door open, he knows he's in trouble and ducks for cover.

The sister's intuition is too strong. She goes straight to the brother and rips the brush from his hand before asking her mom to "get Owen out."

Sorry, little bro.