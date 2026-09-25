Have You Seen This? Talented dog flies a kite

Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 3:43 p.m.

Bridger Beal-CvetkoKSL
 
A border collie learns to fly a kite in Reading, Berkshire, United Kingdom, on Aug. 5.

A border collie learns to fly a kite in Reading, Berkshire, United Kingdom, on Aug. 5.(SpanielBonnie via Instagram)

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THE DOGHOUSE — Sometimes, after a long day of working in front of a computer, I can't but help envy my cats, who spent their afternoon sleeping more deeply than I ever have, waking only to scoot over an inch every once in a while to stay in the patch of sunlight streaming through the window.

Today that envy was replaced with envy for Simba, a border collie from the United Kingdom I saw flying a kite outside in a recent video.

Didn't know dogs could fly kites?

I didn't either, but now I can't stop trying to imagine how whimsical it must feel to be a British dog flying a kite outside in the sunshine, with a cup of tea and plate of doggie biscuits waiting at home, presumably.

Simba's owner said the border collie was watching them fly the kite with curiosity, so they decided to teach him.

"I explained the game and handed him the reel, and in less than a minute later he was confidently keeping the kite in the air while following my instructions," they said. "I never get tired of seeing that moment when everything clicks. Judging by that happy bounce and wagging tail, I think we've discovered another favorite game."

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