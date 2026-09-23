Have You Seen This? YouTuber builds Chrome's dinosaur game

OFFLINE — Do you remember the game with the dinosaur jumping over the cacti that can make the internet going out seem less bad, or even great in some circumstances? The disappointment when the internet returns and now you have to get back to the homework?

Well, apparently that game still lives on the internet — or lack thereof — and one person on social media took it even further by building it completely offline using mostly 3D printing.

They created a series of four shorts showing the process, but I found the part where they made the space bar to get the dinosaur to jump the most intriguing. He even made sure to make the dinosaur fall to get the most accurate experience he could for any players.

In other videos, he puzzles through how to get the track to run smoothly and put randomized obstacles on the path as well. His efforts to recreate exactly what you get in the game are truly impressive, though commenters say he still hasn't added ducking under obstacles.

Engineezy is the YouTube channel's name, and it also features other interesting 3D-printed machines and games, along with giant bubbles.

Excuse me while I turn on airplane mode to see if I can beat my latest high score.

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