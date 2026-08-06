Have You Seen This? Santa-dressed cat runs over baseball player

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 3:31 p.m.

 
Dinger, the Sacramento River Cats mascot, ran over an unsuspecting rival outfielder in a surreal moment at the ballpark.

Dinger, the Sacramento River Cats mascot, ran over an unsuspecting rival outfielder in a surreal moment at the ballpark. (AddisonM81/Reddit via Jomboy Media, X)

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THE BALLPARK — Man bites dog is an old journalism saying for news that bucks the usual, but the Sacramento River Cats' mascot recently took that idea to the next level.

Dinger the cat made roadkill out of an unsuspecting outfielder in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

As you can see in this video, Dinger, dressed as Santa during the team's "Christmas in July" game late last month, is pumping up the crowd between innings as he rides a scooter along the warning track when Alek Thomas bolts out of the dugout and gets decked.

Thankfully, Thomas was fine, although it was a night he'd probably like to forget. He remained in the game, going 0-for-4 on top of being run over by a cat on a scooter.

The Comets had fun with it, playfully warning Dinger to "sleep with BOTH eyes open for a while."

Thomas is actually in Salt Lake this week as the Comets play the Bees in a six-game series, even collecting three hits during a game Wednesday. Perhaps more importantly, at least as of press time, he's survived any and all encounters with Bumble.

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Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.
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