Have You Seen This? Mule-drawn golf cart offers hilarious transportation alternative

By Logan Stefanich, KSL | Posted - Aug. 12, 2026 at 3:31 p.m.

 
You've seen horse-drawn carriages, but what about donkey-drawn golf carts?

You've seen horse-drawn carriages, but what about donkey-drawn golf carts? (ViralHog via YouTube)

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APPALACHIA — Planes, trains, automobiles and ... donkey-drawn golf carts?

If it sounds like something out of the backwoods, that's because it is, and it was captured in North Carolina in this video.

I've had a few hay and sleigh rides in my day, but never while in a golf cart. I wonder, was this trio hitting the links or just out for a stroll?

Whatever the case may be, all I can do is tip my cap to the type of innovation that would draw the envy of most garage engineers.

And with the way gas prices have been behaving lately, it might not be long before I start considering investing in the mule-drawn golf cart market.

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Logan Stefanich, KSLLogan Stefanich
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL, covering northern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.

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