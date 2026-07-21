Have You Seen This? Mountain biker rock-hops '(almost) impossible hill'

"NOT AS HARD AS IT LOOKS" — I love a good uphill climb. Just ask anyone who runs mountains with me; it's all about the climb.

Recently, I've been taking my mountain climbing legs on the bike, and let me tell you what — running up a mountain and biking up a mountain are not only two very different skill sets, but they require a whole other set of muscles, and much larger levels of lung capacity.

So, when I watched this guy on YouTube rock-hop his way up a hill that I would have surely walked my bike up, I found myself fully invested in his attempt to stay on his bike while making his way up the hill.

Not only was I rooting for him, but I found myself breathing for him in an attempt to somehow telepathically provide his lungs with the air I knew he needed to make it up that hill. My arms also started to burn slightly, and all the muscles in my legs tightened while watching him make his way up this "(almost) IMPOSSIBLE uphill."

I'm an empath. What can I say?

Even with the slight discomfort I experienced watching the video, I'll continue to live vicariously through people who can do things I cannot because I'm old and have nothing to prove.

Now, excuse me as I try to beat my time "Down the Poppy" on my local trail, because this 43-year-old has "nothing to prove" (insert winky face here).

P.S. I just showed this video to my husband, and he said, "It's not as hard as it looks." Whatevs.