Have You Seen This? Mountain biker rock-hops '(almost) impossible hill'

By Arianne Brown, KSL | Posted - July 21, 2026 at 3:33 p.m.

 
Running up a mountain and biking up a mountain are not only two very different skill sets, but they require a whole other set of muscles, and much larger levels of lung capacity.

Running up a mountain and biking up a mountain are not only two very different skill sets, but they require a whole other set of muscles, and much larger levels of lung capacity. (pedalbound via YouTube)

Save Story

"NOT AS HARD AS IT LOOKS" — I love a good uphill climb. Just ask anyone who runs mountains with me; it's all about the climb.

Recently, I've been taking my mountain climbing legs on the bike, and let me tell you what — running up a mountain and biking up a mountain are not only two very different skill sets, but they require a whole other set of muscles, and much larger levels of lung capacity.

So, when I watched this guy on YouTube rock-hop his way up a hill that I would have surely walked my bike up, I found myself fully invested in his attempt to stay on his bike while making his way up the hill.

Not only was I rooting for him, but I found myself breathing for him in an attempt to somehow telepathically provide his lungs with the air I knew he needed to make it up that hill. My arms also started to burn slightly, and all the muscles in my legs tightened while watching him make his way up this "(almost) IMPOSSIBLE uphill."

I'm an empath. What can I say?

Even with the slight discomfort I experienced watching the video, I'll continue to live vicariously through people who can do things I cannot because I'm old and have nothing to prove.

Now, excuse me as I try to beat my time "Down the Poppy" on my local trail, because this 43-year-old has "nothing to prove" (insert winky face here).

P.S. I just showed this video to my husband, and he said, "It's not as hard as it looks." Whatevs.

Have You Seen This? Beware big sister's wrath

Hell hath no fury like a big sister whose possessions get messed with.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Arianne Brown, KSLArianne Brown
Arianne Brown is a reporter covering southern Utah communities, with a focus on heart-warming stories and local happenings. She has been a reporter for 14 years.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  