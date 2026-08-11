Have you seen this? Adorable baby joins in on Old MacDonald chorus

THE KITCHEN — Have you ever been so caught up in performing a song that you close your eyes and maybe even forget some of the lyrics? This adorable little one learned early how that feels.

The chorus to "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" may be one of the first phrases this infant has under their belt, which may be one of the reasons they go all in. I've never seen someone feel the soul of this particular song quite like the baby in this video.

This baby seems so happy to join their mom by singing their part of the duet, but might also be a bit embarrassed to need reminding about the "O" at the end.

I'm sure this little one's short performance will make you smile, and make you want to watch again — it's just that adorable.

I have no doubt this little one will grow up to be the star of their elementary school choir concert, and someone who sings their heart out at every opportunity.

Watching this video recently led me to add "Old MacDonald" to my repertoire in the hopes that my son may decide to provide a similar performance in the near future.

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