Have You Seen This? Landscaper invents new way to edge the lawn

THE HIGHWAY – People often talk about working smarter and not harder. This philosophy suggests that by streamlining your work, you can get more done without unnecessarily tiring yourself out. Seems like a pretty smart way to do things. And if you're the type who wants to work smarter and harder, more power to you. That might even be better, in small doses.

The fellow in this video seems to have mastered the part about working smarter. Rather than walk along the curb as he edges the lawn, he zooms along on a Segway. Check it out:

When you first read the words "landscaper on a Segway," it might sound more like a novelty than a practical solution. But this guy really seems to be onto something. By motorizing his tasks, he's probably saving hours a day.

This leads me to wonder what he's doing with all that extra time. Perhaps he goes for a long walk to stretch his legs and clear his head. Kind of like how we often put escalators in buildings so people don't have to climb stairs, and then those same people go to the gym and spend an hour or so working out on the stair-stepper.

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