Have You Seen This? Golfer struck by lightning while recording friends in rain

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A man who was taking shelter from the rain while filming his golf partners trying to push a cart out of the mud was the one who ended up needing help.

Chris Schiavone was still filming his friends on his cell phone when he was struck by lightning.

The shocking incident happened earlier this month at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Ohio. Schiavone was golfing with friends when a storm overtook them while they were still in the couse.

Schiavone had taken cover from the rain under some trees and was using his cell phone to record his friends who were still pushing a golf cart out of the mud. Laughing is heard in the video as Schiavone watches his friends from an area seemingly protected from the weather.

That's when a flash of light and a sound similar to a gunshot unexpectedly explodes on the video.

According to USA Today, Schiavone was struck by lightning in the arm and knocked to the ground. He survived the incident, but says he lost feeling throughout his body and his hearing was affected.

At last word, he was recovering.

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