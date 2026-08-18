Have You Seen This? Massive spider invades bathroom

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THE LAND DOWN UNDER — Imagine that you have just gotten out of the shower. You only have about 15 minutes before you have to head out the door for an appointment, so you quickly brush your hair and get ready for the day.

Suddenly, you notice something out of the corner of your eye. Oh, no. It's a bug lurking in the corner of your bathroom. You stifle a scream as it slowly crawls across the wall toward you.

If this scenario occurred here in Utah, the invader in your bathroom would likely be a boxelder bug or warehouse beetle. But in this video, it took place in Australia. So the bug in question happened to be a spider the size of a dinner plate.

Take a look, if you dare:

I'm seriously impressed by how calm this woman remained despite the presence of a monstrous spider. The first reason for her restrained reaction is probably the fact that Australians encounter huge spiders fairly often. Also, as she described in the caption, the woman felt that if she kept her cool, the spider would return the favor. Fortunately, it did.

Have You Seen This?