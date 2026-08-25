Have You Seen This? Father and daughter play music for graceful elephant

THAILAND — You know those videos of cows joyously listening to music? This is like that, but in my opinion, better.

Feast your eyes and ears on the peacefulness that is 10-year-old Emilie and her father, pianist Paul Barton, sweetly serenading Seetong the elephant.

Do elephants dance? I swear Seetong was swaying as she listened to "Aria" by Eugène Bozza.

Put yourself into Seetong's metaphorical shoes. As an elephant, how often do you get to listen to music, and not just that, but live music? What a treat it must be to use your giant ears to hear the rich sound of a saxophone and the beautiful accompaniment of the piano.

As a human who can listen to classical music whenever I'd like, I'm sure this is a cherished moment for Seetong. I know Paul and Emilie savored the experience as well, getting to share their music with such a magnificent creature.

If ever you have the opportunity to share art with an elephant, I would recommend you take it.

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