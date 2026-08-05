Have You Seen This? Dad drives by to make his daughter's day

SALT LAKE CITY — Picture this: It's a simple day, the skies are clear and you're enjoying the peace and quiet outside. Suddenly, you hear someone shouting the lyrics to "Haaland (Ha Ha Ha)" while driving by in a white truck.

That's the sound of a dad trying to make his daughter happy while filming a YouTube short.

YouTube user SamuelGrubbs posted the video, saying his little girl loves watching cars drive by. On this particular day, the road was empty so he decided to change that.

In the video, a truck can be seen driving by while a man yells "weewoo weewoo weewoo" and "da da da da," all while the little girl watches on laughing along with a boy sitting next to her.

At one point, a bicycle can be seen flying across the road without anyone on it while the car drives past. At another second, the man can be heard blasting the music to the song "Haaland (Ha Ha Ha)" while singing along.

The video ends with the man driving by once again while yelling, "I'm a giraffe!"

At the end of the day, you do what you have to in order to keep your kids happy, and that's exactly what this dad did for his little girl.

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