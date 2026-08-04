Have You Seen This? T-Rex takes Minneapolis

By Grant Olsen for KSL | Posted - Aug. 4, 2026 at 3:32 p.m.

 
A T-rex vehicle roams the streets of Minneapolis, Minn., on June 8.

A T-rex vehicle roams the streets of Minneapolis, Minn., on June 8. (ViralHog via YouTube)

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THE MAIN DRAG — There are some novelty cars that bring a smile to your face. For example, have you ever seen one of Oscar Mayer's Weinermobiles? They have a whole fleet of them, and I was lucky enough to see one cruising around several years ago. In fact, there's an online tracker that lets you see where the Weinermobiles are at any given time.

Another time, I saw a van parked in front of Target that was outfitted exactly like the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo. The paint job was immaculate, and you could tell that whoever owned that vehicle was a die-hard fan.

One famous car I have not seen is the NUTmobile made by PLANTERS. It's shaped like a peanut and has been cruising around the country for decades. Hope to spot it before it eventually goes the way of the dodo.

Speaking of things that are extinct, check out the bizarre vehicle in this video.

I've got so many questions. First, is that thing legal? Second, how do you build such a thing? Third, does the driver ever worry about colliding with stop lights and low-hanging wires? Lastly, what kind of gas mileage does a T-Rex get?

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Grant Olsen for KSLGrant Olsen
Grant Olsen joined the KSL contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.

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