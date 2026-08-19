Lehi High School students begin final school year in Alpine School District

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — For hundreds of students in Alpine School District, Wednesday marks the beginning of a school year they will not soon forget. It is their final first day before Alpine School District is divided into three separate school districts next year.

At Lehi High School, students returned to the hallways ready for homework, sports, extracurricular activities and a year filled with new experiences. For some students, the first day came with excitement. For others, it meant navigating new hallways and figuring out where they needed to be.

Kenadi Burlingame, fine arts representative for Lehi High School's student council, said high school brought changes in friendships, schedules and responsibilities.

"I feel like a lot of things change once you get to high school, including friendships and the way you need to work around things and to plan your schedule out, so I feel like it really helped me and prepared me," Burlingame said.

The start of a new school year also gives students an opportunity to meet new people and find their place at school. For upperclassmen, the advice is simple: Get involved.

Caleb Konopka, service vice president for Lehi High School's student council, encouraged students to participate in activities outside the classroom.

"I just say find something to do after school, whether that's a sport, or a club or something, because that's where you'll meet most people," Konopka said.

Ragan Burlingame, a Lift Up Lehi representative on the student council, said she is looking forward to stepping outside her comfort zone.

"I'm looking forward — I'm ready to get out of my comfort zone and just meet everyone I can," she said.

For Zophie Barlow, sophomore president of the student council, said students should make the most of their time in high school.

"You're going to blink and it will be gone, so if you get involved now, it'll be incredible for the rest of your life," Barlow said.

And, of course, high school would not be complete without school spirit.

Mya Oler, marketing and communications vice president for Lehi High School's student council, said football games are one of her favorite parts of the school year.

"I love football games. The student section hits different! Everyone is just hype and jumping up and down," Oler said.

Zoey Orton, a spirit squad representative on the student council, said school events help bring students together.

"It's really important to make these events very special so people want to come and people enjoy it, so it just brings so much fun and happiness to the school," Orton said.

For these students, the first day of school is about more than starting another academic year. It is also the beginning of a final chapter in Alpine School District — one that will be filled with new friendships, school traditions and memories they will carry with them for a lifetime.