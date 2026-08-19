Running is really getting their kids somewhere

By Peter Rosen, KSL | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 4:14 p.m.

 
The Pachevs out for a run on July 2. Sarah and Sasha Pachev joke that they've got a family farm. But they're not growing corn or raising livestock. They're raising runners.

The Pachevs out for a run on July 2. Sarah and Sasha Pachev joke that they've got a family farm. But they're not growing corn or raising livestock. They're raising runners. (Peter Rosen, KSL)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The Pachev family in Orem raises runners, with 11 children following Ben's lead.
  • The family is known for running in Crocs, earning them the nickname "Crocs family."
  • Pachev children excel academically, with early college entries and successful careers.

OREM — Sarah and Sasha Pachev joke that they've got a family farm. But they're not growing corn or raising livestock. They're raising runners. And over the years they've had a bumper crop of them — eleven Pachev runners.

Sasha was born in Ukraine and grew up in Moscow, where he took up distance running.

"I was bad at basketball. And I wanted to be good at some sport," he said.

When he got married, moved to the States and had a son, Ben, he encouraged the boy to run, too.

"We tried to get him to run, and he just refused," Pachev said, "Until he was 5. Then he finally got into it."

The rest of the Pachev children followed Ben's lead, whether they liked it or not.

"It's kind of like farm work and that it's not 'Would you like to do this today? Does that sound fun?' It's more 'Okay, let's go for a run, let's get that done," Sarah, who is also a runner, said.

Sarah, who homeschooled her kids (and talks about homeschooling as well as the family's efforts to help war-torn Ukraine on her YouTube channel), said there was a big cultural difference between her and her husband's parenting style.

Related:

Orem couple with 11 children share journey helping Ukraine amid ongoing crisis

Sarah and Sasha Pachev, Orem residents, are aiding Ukraine amid the crisis through humanitarian trips.

"I probably would have raised the kids on Sesame Street and lollipops, and he's like 'No. We're going to learn to work,'" she said.

"It's very stoic," William, Pachev No. 7, said. "Putting in the work and then get the results."

William said although he might not always have enjoyed the runs, the skills learned have transferred.

Ben went to BYU when he was 14. He's now 27 and has a PhD. Other siblings went to college at 16 and 17. Jenny earned multiple scholarships and became a computer programmer at 20. William is going to college and running a window washing business.

All of the Pachevs speak Russian and Ukrainian to some extent.

There is one other thing that makes the Pachevs unique. It's on their feet. At races, their feet turn heads because they're not wearing athletic shoes. They're wearing plastic shoes: Crocs or Crocs knockoffs.

When Jenny was little, she showed up at a family run in her Crocs.

"And she's like, 'I don't want to change into my running shoes, Daddy. I run around in my Crocs all day long. I can run in my Crocs,'" Sarah recalled.

"'They're lighter … I can't stand socks,'" Sarah recalled Jenny saying.

The Pachevs' plastic shoes are pictured on July 2.
The Pachevs' plastic shoes are pictured on July 2. (Photo: Peter Rosen, KSL)

When they saw how their daughter performed running in Crocs, they realized she was on to something and everyone switched to the shoe.

Ben's feet went international when he placed 4th in a half-marathon in Crocs.

And the shoe's low cost was a positive for a family that needs 13 pairs of running shoes.

And so the Pachevs got their nickname.

"They call us the Crocs family," Sarah said.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Peter Rosen, KSLPeter Rosen
A broadcast journalist for more than 35 years, Peter works in the Special Projects Unit of KSL-TV as a reporter, editor, photographer and occasional music composer. He has won regional Emmys and awards from the National Press Photographers Association. He is the recipient of NPPA’s national Award for Reporting and a national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists. Peter began his journalism career at age 13 writing for weekly newspapers in New Jersey. He has called Utah home since 1991. He likes nothing more than exploring Utah with his wife, Holly, and their two boys.

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