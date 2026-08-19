Have You Seen This? Overzealous dad 'wins' lightsaber battle

By Grant Olsen for KSL | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 3:39 p.m.

 
A father and son have an epic light saber battle in Los Angeles on Dec. 22, 2025.

A father and son have an epic light saber battle in Los Angeles on Dec. 22, 2025. (ViralHog via YouTube)

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Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

THE FRONT YARD — We've all seen examples of dads getting carried away with themselves while playing with their kids. The first one that comes into mind happened years ago, when I was watching my younger brother's soccer game. At halftime, the coach began showing off his powerful leg. He lined up a bunch of soccer balls and then kicked them one by one.

The boys were moderately impressed, and it was obvious that the coach felt that he needed a truly massive kick to earn their admiration. He ran over to the nearest ball and kicked it with all his might. Unfortunately, one of his players was standing directly in front of the ball. The boy was struck in the face as all of us spectators let out shocked gasps.

My brother's coach didn't do kicking demonstrations after that.

The overzealous dad in this video didn't cause any physical injuries. Instead, he just completely ignored his son's desire for a lightsaber duel and launched into an individually amazing performance.

First off, this guy has some great skills. It's obvious this isn't his first time handling a lightsaber. That cartwheel maneuver was next level.

But it also has all the classic hallmarks of a high-energy dad heading toward disaster. What happened right after the video ended? My guess is that the dad used the Force to knock over a tree, striking the house and sending his terrified loved ones running for cover.

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Grant Olsen for KSLGrant Olsen
Grant Olsen joined the KSL contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.

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