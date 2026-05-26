Navigating uncertainty: Expert insights into Salt Lake City's 2026 summer homes market

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

In times of need, you turn to the people whom you can trust to have the answers. If your child is running a fever, you call their pediatrician. If a pipe breaks in your home, you call the plumber.

Sure, you could Google the symptoms or watch a YouTube video to help you try to figure out the problem on your own.

But why not save yourself time by talking directly to a subject matter expert who can speak to your specific situation?

The same rule applies to the home market. Yes, you could list your home yourself and you could take the house hunt into your own hands.

But when you're dealing with what's likely the most expensive purchase in your life, this is definitely a time when it pays to consult the experts.

The truth is, no one knows for certain what the market will do, especially with the latest Salt Lake Board of Realtors Housing Forecast predicting a "slowing Utah economy and economic uncertainty." Rates go up and down, as does inventory, and trying to stay on top of the trends by yourself poses a real challenge. Luckily, you don't have to.

Working with a knowledgeable, data-driven team like The Stern Team can make all the difference. By staying on top of real-time market trends, they help clients move forward with clarity rather than guesswork.

Heading into the busy summer season, here's why working with an experienced real estate team can give you a meaningful advantage.

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You'll expand your home search

Buyers and sellers who turn to trusted, professional voices who work to stay up to date on market data have a big advantage over those who don't. According to the National Association of Realtors, expanding your home search power is one of those big advantages.

Licensed Realtors like The Stern Team have access to a system called the multiple listing service (MLS), which means they can see every active listing on the market, as well as listings that will soon be available. They can also give you data about recent sales to help inform your decisions.

That one aspect by itself could mean the difference between nabbing your ideal home and missing it by a day.

You'll get pricing expertise

When you're looking to list or buy a home, keep in mind that what you see online might not reflect the true value of a home. But an expert knows the difference.

As Rebecca Fairley Raney writes for HowStuffWorks, "[R]eal estate agents have the experience to know whether a specific house is overpriced or underpriced. In the best-case scenario, an agent will have such a good idea of what you're looking for that she won't even waste your time touring houses that won't work."

The Stern Team works closely with clients to develop pricing strategies that reflect current conditions, helping sellers maximize their return and buyers make competitive, informed offers.

You have greater negotiating power

There's more to a real estate transaction than the listing price. Repairs, timelines, contingencies and closing costs all come into play — and navigating those details requires skill.

In today's market, buyers are finding more opportunities to negotiate than they have in recent years, while sellers still hold strong positions when their homes are priced and presented well. The Stern Team advocates for their clients at every step, structuring deals that align with their goals and protect their interests.

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You'll get insights specifically for this market

Online headlines can only tell you so much. Real estate is local, and conditions can vary significantly from one neighborhood to the next.

By tracking local trends across Salt Lake City and surrounding communities, The Stern Team provides clients with timely, relevant insights they can actually use. From shifts in inventory to changes in buyer behavior, their approach is rooted in helping clients make decisions based on data — not assumptions.

Make a smart move in 2026

As the busy summer market approaches, you'll thank yourself for turning to the experts for all of your real estate needs.

With The Stern Team, buyers are winning offers. Sellers are achieving strong prices. In both cases, success comes down to preparation, timing and having the right guidance. The Stern Team is helping clients navigate this evolving market every day, combining local expertise with real-time data to deliver results.

As one of the top-reviewed real estate teams in the area, The Stern Team has built its reputation on integrity, innovation and personalized service. With decades of combined experience, their agents are committed to making the buying or selling process as seamless — and successful — as possible.

To learn more about current market trends or to explore your options, visit sternteam.com.