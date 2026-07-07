Looking for a fun summer activity? Millcreek Common's Play & Shop Market offers something for everyone

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes
Summer is here, and with it comes a plethora of activities to enjoy.
However, finding something that the whole family can genuinely enjoy can be a challenge. That's where the Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common comes in –– a month-long event that promises to deliver a unique and exciting experience for all.
What to expect
Running from July 1-26, the Play & Shop Market will transform the Public Market at Millcreek Common into a vibrant and interactive destination. The market will feature:
- A wide range of handmade treasures, including crocheted creatures, custom pottery, handmade jewelry, and more.
- Immersive experiences, such as interactive activities from Clark Planetarium and the surreal walk-through attraction, Dreamscapes.
- Delicious treats, including fluffy cotton candy and other sweet delights from Sugar on Sugar Co.
- Youth vendors, showcasing their businesses and bringing fresh ideas and creativity to the market.
Shop unique creations
Forget about big-box stores and mass-produced products. The Play & Shop Market is all about supporting local makers and young entrepreneurs. You'll find:
- Adorable crocheted creatures
- Custom pottery
- Handmade jewelry
- Knit goods
- 3D-printed toys and collectibles
- Children's clothing and much more
Step into a world of imagination
The Play & Shop Market is designed to encourage exploration, curiosity, and fun. Visitors can enjoy:
- Interactive activities from Clark Planetarium
- Dreamscapes, a surreal walk-through attraction
- Magical fairy wings and dragon accessories
- Handcrafted dolls and live puppet-drawn portraitt
Make it part of your summer bucket list
With free admission, daily hours, and a constantly changing mix of vendors, the Play & Shop Market is the perfect excuse to get out of the house and try something new this summer.
Event details
When: July 1-26, 2026
Where: Public Market at Millcreek Common, 1330 E. Chambers Ave., Millcreek
Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Get social
According to Millcreek Mayor Cheri Jackson, "This market is a celebration of creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit in our youngest community members. We're especially proud to give our youth vendors a platform to share their talents and ideas." So why not make the Play & Shop Market part of your summer bucket list and experience the fun for yourself?
For a full vendor list and additional information, visit Millcreek Common or follow @millcreekpublicmarket on social media.