Looking for a fun summer activity? Millcreek Common's Play & Shop Market offers something for everyone

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Summer is here, and with it comes a plethora of activities to enjoy.

However, finding something that the whole family can genuinely enjoy can be a challenge. That's where the Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common comes in –– a month-long event that promises to deliver a unique and exciting experience for all.

What to expect

Running from July 1-26, the Play & Shop Market will transform the Public Market at Millcreek Common into a vibrant and interactive destination. The market will feature:

A wide range of handmade treasures, including crocheted creatures, custom pottery, handmade jewelry, and more.

Immersive experiences, such as interactive activities from Clark Planetarium and the surreal walk-through attraction, Dreamscapes.

Delicious treats, including fluffy cotton candy and other sweet delights from Sugar on Sugar Co.

Youth vendors, showcasing their businesses and bringing fresh ideas and creativity to the market.

Shop unique creations

Forget about big-box stores and mass-produced products. The Play & Shop Market is all about supporting local makers and young entrepreneurs. You'll find:

Adorable crocheted creatures

Custom pottery

Handmade jewelry

Knit goods

3D-printed toys and collectibles

Children's clothing and much more

Photo: Play & Shop Market

Step into a world of imagination

The Play & Shop Market is designed to encourage exploration, curiosity, and fun. Visitors can enjoy:

Interactive activities from Clark Planetarium

Dreamscapes, a surreal walk-through attraction

Magical fairy wings and dragon accessories

Handcrafted dolls and live puppet-drawn portraitt

Make it part of your summer bucket list

With free admission, daily hours, and a constantly changing mix of vendors, the Play & Shop Market is the perfect excuse to get out of the house and try something new this summer.

Event details

When: July 1-26, 2026

Where: Public Market at Millcreek Common, 1330 E. Chambers Ave., Millcreek

Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Photo: Play & Shop Market

Get social

According to Millcreek Mayor Cheri Jackson, "This market is a celebration of creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit in our youngest community members. We're especially proud to give our youth vendors a platform to share their talents and ideas." So why not make the Play & Shop Market part of your summer bucket list and experience the fun for yourself?

For a full vendor list and additional information, visit Millcreek Common or follow @millcreekpublicmarket on social media.