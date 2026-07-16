A new way to capture every wedding moment: What is wedding content creation?

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

It's the day you've dreamed about since you were a kid — and suddenly, it's here. Your wedding day.

Few moments in life feel as significant or emotional, and of course you want to preserve those memories forever.

While your videographer captures the beautifully posed and cinematic moments, many couples are now choosing to additionally hire a wedding content creator — someone dedicated to capturing candid, behind-the-scenes moments throughout the day using high-resolution iPhone footage.

The reason is simple: It all goes by in a blur.

Between the nerves and the celebration, it's easy to miss the small moments that made the day so special — the quiet reactions, the behind-the-scenes laughter, the meaningful details you spent months perfecting.

Along with capturing the big moments, a wedding content creator is also there to document the in-between moments in real time — creating hundreds of photo and video clips you can relive almost immediately after your wedding day.

This luxury service is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after additions to a modern wedding day.

Photo: Timelessly Yours

What is a wedding content creator?

If you've never heard the term before, you're not alone. According to The Knot, a wedding content creator is someone hired to capture candid, behind-the-scenes iPhone footage of a wedding day.

While your videographer focuses on beautifully composed, cinematic films, a content creator captures the day as it naturally unfolds from a more personal perspective — documenting the in-between moments that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Along with receiving all of the footage captured throughout the day, this service also includes short-form videos thoughtfully created for platforms like Instagram and TikTok — allowing couples to relive and share their wedding day within hours.

Rather than replacing traditional vendors, a wedding content creator works alongside them, offering an additional, more immediate and intimate perspective of the day.

How wedding content creation differs from traditional videography

It's easy to confuse a wedding content creator with a traditional videographer, but the difference is in approach, focus, and delivery.

While videographers create polished films that tell the story of your day, a wedding content creator captures a continuous, real-time perspective — often in greater volume and with minimal interruption.

From quiet glances and candid laughter to behind-the-scenes interactions and small details, this approach creates a more complete, immersive record of the day.

At her most recent wedding, Chantelle captured over 1,000 clips, delivering them to the couple the very next day.

Each clip becomes a meaningful keepsake, allowing couples to relive the day in its entirety, rather than through a single, condensed film.

Turnaround is another advantage. Because the focus is immediacy and authenticity, couples will receive all raw content within 24 hours, and all edited short-form videos within 48-72 hours, so the memories can be shared and savored while the day is still fresh.

By offering this additional, intimate perspective, a wedding content creator ensures every heartfelt, joyful, and personal moment is preserved.

As more couples look for ways to capture their wedding day in a more immediate and personal way, specialized content creators are stepping in to fill that need — including Utah-based Timelessly Yours.

What's included in your package

Timelessly Yours offers thoughtfully designed packages to fit each couple's unique needs, with the base package starting at $2,400 and additional options available based on coverage and customization.

Regardless of the package selected, all clients receive:

Flexible coverage options, including full-day coverage.

Unlimited raw photo and video content captured throughout the wedding day.

Fast delivery, with all raw content delivered within 24 hours.

Professionally edited short-form videos, thoughtfully tailored for social media and easy sharing.

A pre-wedding consultation to understand your vision, priorities, and must-have moments.

All content is delivered digitally, making it easy to relive, save, and share your memories almost immediately.

For more information about packages, click here.

Meet your wedding content creator: Chantelle Nicole

Beautiful content matters — but the person behind the lens matters just as much. When you hire a wedding content creator, you're inviting someone to be intimately involved in one of the most meaningful days of your life.

It's not just about talent, but about working with someone whose presence feels natural, calming, and aligned with your vision.

Chantelle Nicole, founder of Timelessly Yours, has built a reputation for both her artistic eye and her thoughtful, client-centered approach.

"With a deep love for romanticizing life's simple moments and documenting them in a beautiful way, I quickly found my passion for luxury wedding content creation," Chantelle shares on her website. "I am a romantic at heart with an artistic eye for capturing the fleeting moments that make your wedding day unforgettable."

But beyond her work, clients consistently praise the experience she creates.

"Chantelle was incredible to work with and truly made the whole experience feel luxurious for our clients," said Abbie Hafen of Everson Events. "She took the time to get to know them beforehand, so on their wedding day, they felt completely comfortable and at ease."

Hafen also noted the beautifully edited videos that captured every meaningful detail.

"I would recommend Chantelle over and over again to my clients," she said. "You will not be disappointed with your experience from start to finish."

Chantelle works discreetly alongside your wedding team, allowing couples and their loved ones to remain fully present — while every meaningful moment is thoughtfully captured.

Photo: Timelessly Yours

Capture every moment that matters with Timelessly Yours

Your wedding day moves quickly. Timelessly Yours preserves those moments as they naturally unfold — so you can relive them almost immediately.

Based in Utah and available for destination weddings, Timelessly Yours offers luxury content creation designed to seamlessly complement your wedding day. To learn more or inquire about availability, visit timelesslyyourscontent.com or follow along on Instagram, @timelesslyyourscontent.

Wedding content creation isn't just about high-quality iPhone video — it's about preserving your most meaningful memories in a way that feels unscripted, authentic, and Timelessly Yours.