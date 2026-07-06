What makes the perfect cheeseburger? Utah gets to decide

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Few foods spark stronger opinions than a cheeseburger.

Everyone has that one burger they compare every other burger to.

Maybe it's the burger you grab after Little League games. Maybe it's the roadside diner your family visits every summer road trip. Or maybe it's the neighborhood restaurant that somehow gets the cheese perfectly melted every single time.

Whatever your favorite, few foods capture summer quite like a cheeseburger.

That's the idea behind Utah's Best Cheeseburger Battle, a statewide celebration of local restaurants presented through a partnership between Utah Beef Council and Dairy West. Throughout July, burger lovers can vote for the restaurant they think serves Utah's best cheeseburger.

Before you cast your vote, here's a look at what makes a truly great cheeseburger.

Summer's signature food

Every season has its signature foods.

Thanksgiving has turkey. Christmas has ham.

Summer just might belong to the cheeseburger.

"There are certain foods that just feel like summer, and cheeseburgers are at the top of that list," said Scott Snelders, Dairy West's Director of Business Development, Foodservice. "They're part of family traditions, community gatherings and some of our favorite memories."

Maybe that's why people are so passionate about what makes the perfect one.

Photo: Istock/JohnnyGreig

The ingredients of a great cheeseburger

Opinions will always differ when it comes to Utah's best cheeseburger, but there are a few ingredients nearly everyone can agree deserve a place on a great burger.

First, you need high-quality beef. James Schend from Taste of Home recommends chuck, round or even brisket if you're looking for rich flavor. While lean beef has its place, his top recommendation is choosing beef with enough fat to deliver the juicy, flavorful burger people crave.

Of course you can't overlook the cheese. A cheeseburger wouldn't be a cheeseburger without it.

The cheese doesn't just add flavor—it brings the creamy texture and melty goodness that transforms a hamburger into something even better.

"A great cheeseburger deserves great cheese," Snelders said. "The right slice brings everything together and creates that melty bite people remember."

Whether your favorite is American, cheddar, Swiss, pepper Jack, gouda or something more adventurous, every slice starts with real milk produced by dairy farm families.

Need proof that everyone has an opinion? A Reddit poll found American and cheddar were overwhelming favorites, while Food52 writer Marissa Mullen crowned Brie as her personal winner after sampling a variety of cheeses.

Now that your mouth is watering, here are a few other must-haves for the perfect cheeseburger:

A toasted bun. You can go untoasted if you'd like, but toasting takes it to that next level of perfection.

Fresh toppings. Be they grilled onions, spicy jalapeños, crunchy pickles, sliced tomatoes, fresh avocados or anything else your garden can grow, these are the special extras that push it over the edge.

Flavor/texture balance. It's not just about how a cheeseburger tastes — it's how it feels when you bite into it. Ideally, everything you've piled on top will marry well with the stars of the show: the patty and cheese.

In the end, if you get the patty and cheese right, you've won 90% of the battle. The best cheeseburgers have you begging for the next bite.

Photo: Istock/Svetlanais

Vote for your favorite

Public voting for Utah's Best Cheeseburger Battle is open now through July 31.

Earlier this summer, burger lovers across the state nominated their favorite restaurant cheeseburgers. Now it's time for the public to help decide which restaurant deserves the title of Utah's Best Cheeseburger.

The top five restaurants will advance to final judging in August, where they'll compete for a share of $7,000 in prizes:

1st Place — $3,000

2nd Place — $2,000

3rd Place — $1,000

People's Choice — $1,000

"Utah has a strong local restaurant scene, and this is a chance to celebrate the places people already love," Snelders said. "We're excited to see communities rally behind their favorite local restaurants while also recognizing the dairy farmers and beef producers who help make every cheeseburger possible."

Think your favorite deserves the title? Cast your vote through utahbeef.org.

To learn more about the competition and the Utah dairy farmers behind the cheese that helps make every great cheeseburger complete, visit DairyWest.com.