Utah Valley's top summer attractions are waiting for you to visit

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

Utah Valley can get hot. U.S. Climate Data reports the average monthly summer highs are: June, 85; July, 94; and August, 92. But if you are willing to brave the heat and venture out instead of vegetating inside, summer in Utah Valley provides a wide range of adventure possibilities.

Here are some of Utah Valley's more popular summer attractions.

Thanksgiving Point

If you can't find something here to pique your interest, then you aren't really trying. Tripadvisor ranks it No. 1 of things to do in Lehi, and it literally has events and attractions for every age and interest group.

If you haven't been recently, it's worth a trip to see new and upgraded features. Thanksgiving Point is currently hosting Imaginaria in the gardens. Celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States, there are replicas of famous U.S. monuments like the Statue of Liberty and the Lincoln Memorial.

Last year was the first full year of a totally renovated Curiosity Farms, formerly known as Farm Country. The upgrade includes an agricultural center, hydroponic farming displays and technology exhibits. Of course, there are also animal attractions including a milking parlor, egg incubators, pony rides, sheep, goats, pigs and more.

Some Curiosity Farms visitors can try their hand at milking a cow. (Photo: Flint Stephens)

The IMAX Theater inside the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life was replaced with the Jurassic Jungle, a dinosaur-themed playground for kids. It's a popular attraction, so you need to book tickets ahead of time.

The Butterfly Biosphere is still an incredible experience and the Museum of Curiosities is a great place to entertain kids for hours. And if the only time you've seen the gardens is during the Tulip Festival, you're missing out on some of the most unique and colorful blooms of the year.

Utah Lake

Even though hundreds or thousands of people enjoy activities at Utah Lake on any given weekend, it remains an underutilized jewel of Utah Valley. First of all, it's big. Put 300 boats on Deer Creek Reservoir or Jordanelle and you feel like you are constantly at risk of running into someone. In contrast, the same number of boats on Utah Lake still leaves vast expanses of open water.

The lake boasts a state park in Provo and more than a dozen harbors, boat launches and public access locations. Whether you want a spot to paddleboard, windsurf, or hunt waterfowl, you can find a perfect place.

American Fork harbor is one of many access points around Utah Lake. (Photo: Flint Stephens)

Utah Lake offers anglers some phenomenal fishing opportunities. This spring, many fishermen caught five-gallon buckets full of white bass. They are so prolific that there is no limit on how many one can keep.

In addition to the white bass, there are plenty of channel catfish up to 20 pounds. Largemouth bass, yellow perch, crappie, bluegill, carp, walleye and northern pike are some of the other species regularly caught.

The new Provo River Delta project, completed in 2025, was created to improve habitat for young June Suckers, a species found exclusively in Utah Lake. But the delta has also enhanced recreational opportunities. It's perfect for kayaking and bird watching. There are also lots of walking and biking trails.

Areas of toxic algae remain problematic most summers, but no more so than many other Utah water bodies. You can check this link before you go to see if there are any current warnings.

Provo Canyon

Stretching for 15 miles, Provo Canyon is "Renowned for its scenic beauty and an abundance of recreational activities, Provo Canyon is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts," reports Explore Utah Valley. "From the serene flow of the Provo River to the majestic Bridal Veil Falls, this picturesque canyon offers a diverse range of adventures, including longboarding, biking, rafting, and hiking."

In many ways, Provo Canyon and Sundance Resort are synonymous. Purchased originally by Robert Redford as a spot for his family to enjoy, He later expanded it to a ski area and a retreat for artists, dreamers and anyone who wanted to enjoy nature.

In addition to skiing, you can enjoy luxury lodging, world-class restaurants and entertainment. Summer events include concerts, plays, moonlight lift rides, mountain biking, barbecues and more.

If you enjoy picnics in a shaded park alongside a cool, gurgling waterway, you'll love Provo Canyon. There are at least a dozen public parks situated between the mouth of the canyon and Deer Creek Reservoir.

Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon is a great spot for a picnic or a hike. (Photo: K KStock/Stock Adobe)

With a drop of more than 600 feet, Bridal Veil Falls is one of the most spectacular in Utah and it is easily accessible. It's a beautiful spot for picnicking or hiking. In the winter, it attracts ice climbers who are easily visible from the parking lot as they try to ascend the icy falls.

When temperatures in the valley hit triple digits, floating on the cool, clear Provo River becomes very popular. High Country Adventure rents tubes for self-guided floats or guided rafting trips for those who prefer not to do it on their own. You can even add a riverside barbecue.

Of course, the Provo River is the dominant feature in the canyon, and in addition to being exceptionally scenic, it offers some of the best fly fishing in Utah. Guided trips are available from a number of companies. If you prefer to try it on your own, you need a valid license and you need to be aware of special regulations for specific sections of the river.

American Fork Canyon

More than 2 million people a year explore attractions in American Fork Canyon, according to data from the U.S. Forest Service. In addition to traditional activities like camping and hiking, the canyon is popular for its off-road vehicle trails and for visitors who just want to drive their car on the scenic Alpine Loop – 20 miles of "stupendous views of Mount Timpanogos and other glacier-carved peaks," states Utah.com.

Timpanogas Cave National Monument attracts visitors who want to see its incredible formations. And a cave tour offers a cool hour-long respite from the sweltering summer temps.

There are four scenic lakes in this canyon. The first is Tibble Fork, easily accessible with any vehicle. From it, you can drive a washboardy gravel road up to Silver Lake Flat Reservoir. A parking area at the back of that lake is the trailhead for Silver Lake, which requires a four-plus-mile hike. The final lake – Forest Lake – doesn't get many visitors because the road requires a high-clearance off-road vehicle.

Silver Flat Lake Reservoir is scenic in any season. (Photo: Flint Stephens)

Tibble Fork and Silver Lake Flat Reservoir are extremely popular spots to cool off in the summer, and parking fills up quickly. If you park somewhere other than a designated spot, expect to get a ticket.

Cascade Springs is another beautiful spot in this canyon with spectacular mountain scenery viewable while hiking the trails or boardwalks.

These are just a few of the wonderful things to see and do in Utah Valley. To discover more about other options, check out UtahValley.com.

If you want to learn more about how you can be involved in contributing to Utah Valley's growth and development, contact the Utah Valley Chamber.