Rooted in community: How one dairy farm family is bringing people closer to their food

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Think about a favorite family recipe.

Maybe it's something that's been passed down for generations. Perhaps this recipe takes hours to prepare, with ingredients carefully measured and instructions followed just the way they've always been done.

We often recognize the love, care and effort that goes into preparing a meal. But long before those ingredients reach our kitchens, there are people putting that same care into producing the food itself.

That's especially true in dairy farming.

For dairy farmer Siska Reece, caring for her cows and helping provide food for her community is more than a job — it's a responsibility she takes seriously. And on top of the daily work of running a dairy, she's created opportunities for people to experience agriculture firsthand.

Through farm tours, children's farm camps, an on-farm creamery and a roadside stand, Reece is helping connect her community to the people and practices behind their food.

Photo: Siska Reece

Creating connections through agriculture

At Moo-Riah Dairy in Melba, Idaho, Reece understands that many people are several generations removed from agriculture. Most families don't have the opportunity to visit a farm or meet the people producing their food.

That's one reason her family has made community outreach a priority.

"We've always wanted to do some sort of outreach to the community to inform them about agriculture and where their food comes from," Reece said.

Throughout the year, the family welcomes school groups, community organizations and visitors to the dairy. These tours give people a chance to ask questions, learn about dairy farming and see firsthand how cows are cared for.

Reece also hosts farm camps for children and teens during the summer. Many times, parents and adults also attend to get some hands-on experience at the farm.

"We'll have kids out to the farm, usually between 40 and 50 at a time, and they'll spend two full days here at the farm," she said.

From milking a cow to feeding the calves to learning to drive a tractor, campers learn hands-on skills to gain a better understanding of where food comes from.

Bringing the farm experience to the public

The family's commitment to community extends beyond tours and farm camps.

Through Copper Cow Creamery, Reece and her family bottle their own milk and sell dairy products directly to consumers through their on-farm creamery and roadside stand.

Visitors can stop in for bottled milk, cheese, coffee drinks and milkshakes while experiencing a direct connection to the farm where those products originate.

For Reece, the creamery creates another way to share agriculture with the public.

"It has been amazing to see the joy on our customers' faces when they come back and they love the milk because it reminds them of their childhood," she said.

The creamery has become a gathering place where conversations about farming happen naturally and where people can learn more about the families behind their food.

Photo: Siska Reece

Building trust through transparency

Reece believes that personal connections help people better understand agriculture.

"Storytelling helps you relate to people," she said. "By being able to relate to them on a more personal basis, you are able to understand where they're coming from and to learn from them."

Because fewer people have firsthand experience with farming today, opportunities to visit a dairy can help answer questions and provide a clearer picture of modern agriculture.

"People don't really know what to believe," Reece said. "They don't know how much we genuinely take care of the cows, how much we love our land and how fervently we try to be good stewards of it."

Visitors are often surprised by what they learn when they see a dairy farm for themselves. With many saying it's the best tour they've ever been on and talking about it for years to come.

A family farm with deep roots

The Reece family's connection to agriculture stretches back generations. Her grandparents were dairy farmers in Holland back in the early 1900's and brought that hard work ethic and drive to produce amazing food with them when they immigrated in the 40's.

The farm property was purchased in 1994, and the dairy began operating in 1999. Inspired by Reece's grandfather, who dairy-farmed Jersey cows in Holland in the early 1900s, the family chose Jerseys because of their smaller size, calm personalities and rich, creamy milk. They also loved the efficiencies that the breed provided.

Today, multiple generations work together to care for the cows, maintain the farm and continue building a business centered around food, family and community.

Photo: Siska Reece

Celebrating community during June Dairy Month

June Dairy Month is a celebration of the people behind dairy products and the role they play in communities across the country.

For families like the Reeces, that role goes beyond producing milk. It includes creating opportunities for people to learn, ask questions and build meaningful connections with agriculture.

For Reece, every farm tour, farm camp and visit to the creamery serves the same purpose: helping people feel connected to the food on their tables and the families who produce it.

And sometimes, building that connection starts with simply opening the farm gate.

To learn more about dairy farming and the families behind dairy foods, visit DairyWest.com.