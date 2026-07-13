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Looking for a fun summer activity? The Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common offers something for everyone

By Play & Shop Market | Posted - July 13, 2026 at 11:10 a.m.

 
Looking for a fun summer activity? The Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common offers something for everyone

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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Summer is here, and with it comes a plethora of activities to enjoy.

However, finding something that the whole family can genuinely enjoy can be a challenge. That's where the Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common comes in – a month-long event that promises to deliver a unique and exciting experience for all.

What to expect

Running from July 1-26, the Play & Shop Market transforms the Public Market at Millcreek Common into a vibrant and interactive destination.

The market features:

  • A wide range of handmade treasures, including crocheted creatures, custom pottery, handmade jewelry, and more.
  • Immersive experiences, such as an interactive activity from Clark Planetarium and a surreal walk-through attraction, Dreamscapes.
  • Delicious treats, including fluffy cotton candy and other sweet delights from Sugar on Sugar Co.
  • Youth vendors, showcasing their businesses and bringing fresh ideas and creativity to the market.

Shop unique creations

-The Play & Shop Market is all about supporting local makers and young entrepreneurs. You'll find:

  • Adorable crocheted creatures
  • Custom pottery
  • Handmade jewelry
  • Knit goods
  • 3D-printed toys and collectibles
  • Children's clothing and much more

Looking for a fun summer activity? The Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common offers something for everyone
Photo: Play & Shop Market

Step into a world of imagination

The Play & Shop Market is designed to encourage exploration, curiosity, and fun. Visitors can enjoy:

  • Interactive activity from Clark Planetarium.
  • Dreamscapes, a surreal walk-through attraction from the Utah Arts Alliance.
  • Handcrafted dolls, magical fairy wings, and dragon accessories.

Looking for a fun summer activity? The Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common offers something for everyone
Photo: Play & Shop Market

Make it part of your summer bucket list

With free admission and daily hours from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, the Play & Shop Market inside the Public Market is the perfect excuse to make a day of Millcreek Common. Grab your roller skates, climb Millcreek City Hall, find a treat at the Mercantile, and get out of the house to try something new this summer.

Event details

When: July 1-26, 2026

Where: Public Market at Millcreek Common, 1330 E. Chambers Ave., Millcreek

Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

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