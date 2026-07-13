Looking for a fun summer activity? The Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common offers something for everyone

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Summer is here, and with it comes a plethora of activities to enjoy.

However, finding something that the whole family can genuinely enjoy can be a challenge. That's where the Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common comes in – a month-long event that promises to deliver a unique and exciting experience for all.

What to expect

Running from July 1-26, the Play & Shop Market transforms the Public Market at Millcreek Common into a vibrant and interactive destination.

The market features:

A wide range of handmade treasures, including crocheted creatures, custom pottery, handmade jewelry, and more.

Immersive experiences, such as an interactive activity from Clark Planetarium and a surreal walk-through attraction, Dreamscapes.

Delicious treats, including fluffy cotton candy and other sweet delights from Sugar on Sugar Co.

Youth vendors, showcasing their businesses and bringing fresh ideas and creativity to the market.

Shop unique creations

-The Play & Shop Market is all about supporting local makers and young entrepreneurs. You'll find:

Adorable crocheted creatures

Custom pottery

Handmade jewelry

Knit goods

3D-printed toys and collectibles

Children's clothing and much more

Photo: Play & Shop Market

Step into a world of imagination

The Play & Shop Market is designed to encourage exploration, curiosity, and fun. Visitors can enjoy:

Interactive activity from Clark Planetarium.

Dreamscapes, a surreal walk-through attraction from the Utah Arts Alliance.

Handcrafted dolls, magical fairy wings, and dragon accessories.

Photo: Play & Shop Market

Make it part of your summer bucket list

With free admission and daily hours from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, the Play & Shop Market inside the Public Market is the perfect excuse to make a day of Millcreek Common. Grab your roller skates, climb Millcreek City Hall, find a treat at the Mercantile, and get out of the house to try something new this summer.

Event details

When: July 1-26, 2026

Where: Public Market at Millcreek Common, 1330 E. Chambers Ave., Millcreek

Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free