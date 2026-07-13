Looking for a fun summer activity? The Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common offers something for everyone

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes
Summer is here, and with it comes a plethora of activities to enjoy.
However, finding something that the whole family can genuinely enjoy can be a challenge. That's where the Play & Shop Market at Millcreek Common comes in – a month-long event that promises to deliver a unique and exciting experience for all.
What to expect
Running from July 1-26, the Play & Shop Market transforms the Public Market at Millcreek Common into a vibrant and interactive destination.
The market features:
- A wide range of handmade treasures, including crocheted creatures, custom pottery, handmade jewelry, and more.
- Immersive experiences, such as an interactive activity from Clark Planetarium and a surreal walk-through attraction, Dreamscapes.
- Delicious treats, including fluffy cotton candy and other sweet delights from Sugar on Sugar Co.
- Youth vendors, showcasing their businesses and bringing fresh ideas and creativity to the market.
Shop unique creations
-The Play & Shop Market is all about supporting local makers and young entrepreneurs. You'll find:
- Adorable crocheted creatures
- Custom pottery
- Handmade jewelry
- Knit goods
- 3D-printed toys and collectibles
- Children's clothing and much more
Step into a world of imagination
The Play & Shop Market is designed to encourage exploration, curiosity, and fun. Visitors can enjoy:
- Interactive activity from Clark Planetarium.
- Dreamscapes, a surreal walk-through attraction from the Utah Arts Alliance.
- Handcrafted dolls, magical fairy wings, and dragon accessories.
Make it part of your summer bucket list
With free admission and daily hours from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, the Play & Shop Market inside the Public Market is the perfect excuse to make a day of Millcreek Common. Grab your roller skates, climb Millcreek City Hall, find a treat at the Mercantile, and get out of the house to try something new this summer.
Event details
When: July 1-26, 2026
Where: Public Market at Millcreek Common, 1330 E. Chambers Ave., Millcreek
Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: Free