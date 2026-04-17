Learning from the measles outbreak: The importance of effective health administration

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Measles cases in Utah are rising quickly.

As of early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Utah has had 408 cases so far this year, one of the highest totals in the country.

When these outbreaks happen, containment is critical. Everyday citizens can do their part by getting vaccinated, avoiding areas of exposure and carefully monitoring any potential symptoms.

But a measles outbreak doesn't just test immunity. It tests the entire healthcare system.

Unfortunately, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, that system is currently under significant strain.

That's why now, more than ever, the community needs effective healthcare administrators.

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The important role of effective healthcare administration during an outbreak

When a highly infectious disease spreads, clinics and emergency departments often see an immediate surge in patients with similar symptoms. Operationally, everything changes.

Healthcare administrators work quickly to separate patients, redesign intake processes and create safer pathways through care. These adjustments require coordination across multiple departments and have to happen quickly.

Staffing presents another challenge. If healthcare workers are exposed or become ill, coverage gaps appear.

Leaders have to adjust schedules, bring in additional support and ensure care continues without overburdening teams. All of these decisions directly affect patient safety and quality of care.

And the responsibilities don't stop there.

Behind the scenes, administrators are also making complex decisions about patient volume, delayed services, coordination with public health agencies and how to balance access with safety.

It takes decisiveness, foresight and the ability to manage competing priorities under pressure.

Whether it's measles, COVID-19 or another emerging threat, these same principles apply. Strong leadership can determine how effectively a system responds.

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Master of Healthcare Administration: A degree that makes a difference

Public health challenges have highlighted the growing need for skilled healthcare administrators — professionals who can step into high-pressure situations and guide systems through uncertainty.

Utah Tech University's Master of Healthcare Administration program is designed with that reality in mind. Students build expertise in operations, strategy, leadership and financial decision-making while learning how to apply those skills in real-world settings.

Just ask the program's participants.

"From emergency simulations to service line strategy projects, the coursework pushes you to think like an executive, not just a student," James Carpenter, a student in the program, says. "[It] has sharpened my decision-making and strengthened my ability to lead under pressure."

That focus on systems-level thinking is key.

"The MHA curriculum has deepened my understanding of how complex health systems collaborate among patients, providers, administrators, payers and communities," Christopher M. Flannery, another program participant and M.D. shared.

"This systems-level insight is shaping my goal of transitioning into a physician administrator role where I can improve patient access, reduce barriers to care and align clinical priorities with administrative strategy."

This degree also emphasizes practical application and mentorship.

"The program has strengthened my professional growth by enhancing my understanding of healthcare systems, policy and strategic decision-making," student Sheila Yenchik explains. "What distinguishes this program is its emphasis on real-world application, small class sizes and supportive faculty mentorship."

Built for busy professionals

Utah Tech's MHA program is designed to be flexible and accessible.

It's fully online, which allows students to continue working while earning their degree, with options to complete the program full time or part time.

"[A]s a working mother of five who is actively involved in multiple volunteer associations, flexibility was essential for me," student Heather Osness says. "The fully online format and adaptable coursework structure have been invaluable. I can complete assignments around my professional and family responsibilities, which has been critical to my success in the program."

Students can complete the program in about two years and tailor their experience through internships, research opportunities or specialized coursework.

Along the way, they can earn micro-credentials in areas such as healthcare financial management, leadership and ethics, and operations and strategy. A biomedical informatics certificate is also available for those interested in data-driven healthcare.

As a graduate of the program, you'll be prepared for such vital roles as healthcare operations manager, revenue cycle manager and quality improvement director. Each of these plays a key part in keeping systems running smoothly every day — as well as in times of crisis.

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Make an impact — apply today

Most people never see the behind-the-scenes work during an outbreak.

But they'll feel the results. Shorter wait times, safer environments and more coordinated care are just some of the positive outcomes that happen when good leaders are at the helm.

For those looking to make a meaningful impact, healthcare administration offers a path to be part of that response.

To learn more about Utah Tech University's Master of Healthcare Administration degree, visit their website today.