Home safety upgrades all Utahns should consider

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

It's always better to be safe than sorry—and that includes when making your list of home improvements. No matter your budget, there are improvements you can make to your home that can significantly enhance your family's safety and your home's resale value.

Minor upgrades with major impact

Upgrading your home doesn't have to break the bank. Here are a few small changes that can make a big impact on your peace of mind at home.

Photo: UtahRadon.org

Clean out laundry vents

Did you know dryer lint is the leading cause of house fires? Lint is incredibly flammable, and if it accumulates and gets too hot, your house could be among the thousands of houses that fire departments visit every year because of clothing dryers. You should always clean your lint trap between every load, but the dryer duct only needs to be cleaned about once per year. Disconnecting and vacuuming out the duct can go a long way toward keeping your home in tip-top shape, and if your duct is in really bad shape, it only costs a few dollars to purchase a new one.

Secure heavy furniture to the wall

It's essential to secure heavy furniture against a wall to prevent it from toppling. This is especially important if you have children in the home and any tall furniture, such as a bookshelf or armoire. Securing furniture is free if you have common tools at home, including a drill and metal brackets, or it can be low-cost if you don't have them on hand.

Test for radon

Radon gas exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, and nearly 50% of Utah homes have high levels of radon indoors. All Utahns can request a free radon test from UtahRadon.org to know their home's radon level and to avoid preventable illnesses from radon exposure.

The only way to detect radon is to test for it. A simple do-it-yourself radon test kit like this one, can provide peace of mind. (Photo: Eurofins Laboratory)

Moderately priced upgrades

Ready to spend a little more money, but not ready for a full reno? You have options!

Install motion lights

Motion-detection lights not only deter intruders but also help you save on your energy bill! Most people are familiar with exterior motion lights, but you can also find indoor motion lights for bathrooms and bedrooms that turn on when someone enters the room and turn off after a specified period. If something goes bump in the night, you'll have light to help you stay safe.

Install a radon mitigation system

A radon mitigation system pulls dangerous gases out of the ground below your home and vents them to the outside air. This system of pipes can not only give you peace of mind, but may increase your home's resale value, too! As long as your system is up and running, you'll never have to worry about radon exposure in your home.

High cost, higher benefit

For those who have a little more wiggle room in their budget, these upgrades can help in more ways than one!

Install an air purifier

Tired of placing air purifiers in every room? You can install whole-home air purifiers and free up your outlets! Utah is no stranger to poor air quality, and we are still learning the dangers of chronic, long-term exposure to pollutants. By installing a whole-home purifier, you can have peace of mind that the air you're breathing indoors is safe for the whole family.

Install water leak detectors

Water leaks not only damage the contents inside your home, but they can also cause mold to grow if the leak is not addressed promptly. Mold can start growing within 24–48 hours of water exposure, and it is not always visible to the naked eye. Water leak sensors might come at a high short-term cost, but they can have major long-term benefits for your health.

No matter your budget, improving your home's safety doesn't have to happen all at once. Start with a few simple upgrades, then build from there as time and resources allow. Whether it's testing for radon, installing motion lights, or investing in long-term solutions like air purification or leak detection, each step you take helps create a safer, healthier environment for your family. In the end, the best home improvements aren't just about how your home looks — they're about how well it protects your loved ones.