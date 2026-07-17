Beyond root beer: Ice cream float flavors you never knew you needed

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Long before dirty sodas became the drink of the moment, someone had a brilliant idea that forever changed the way Americans enjoyed their favorite fizzy beverages. More than 150 years later, we're still enjoying it.

In 1874, Philadelphia soda seller Robert M. Green was serving cream sodas during a city celebration when he unexpectedly ran out of cream. Thinking quickly, he borrowed vanilla ice cream from a nearby vendor instead — and the ice cream float was born.

A treat that's simultaneously refreshing and indulgent, there's a lot of nostalgia linked to ice cream floats. Your grandparents likely shared one with two straws at a local diner. Your parents probably treated you to one on a hot afternoon at the county fair.

And today, it might be your own kids' favorite reward after a long Little League game. There's just something about that foamy, creamy first sip that tastes like summer.

National Ice Cream Month is the perfect excuse to take this nostalgic treat to the next level.

Start a fun, delicious summer tradition

Ice cream floats aren't just delicious — they're a built-in party all by themselves. When your kids look back on these summer days with you, memories linked to these fizzy, foamy, creamy treats may be some of the ones they cherish most.

According to a recent study published in Taylor & Francis Online, nostalgic foods can evoke warm memories and positive emotions from the past because they're often tied to meaningful experiences with family and friends.

Add a few ice cream float traditions to your summer plans, and you might create memories your kids will carry with them for years to come.

Plus, it's so easy, you'll wonder why you didn't do this sooner.

An ice cream float bar is a great addition to backyard barbecues, birthday parties, family reunions or neighborhood gatherings. Set out a few flavors of dairy ice cream, several sodas and an assortment of toppings, then let everyone build their own creation.

If you're looking for a fun family bonding activity, try hosting a family float competition. Each member of the family gets to create their own signature float, and everyone votes on the favorite.

Photo: Istock/bhofack2

Create your own and let your creativity flow

A classic root beer float is never a bad choice, but you're missing out if you stop there. Branch out from the classic root beer float. Switch up the sodas. Swap the ice cream flavors. Get creative with the toppings.

To help you get the wheels turning a bit, here are some winning flavor combinations for a little inspiration:

S'mores Float: s'mores or vanilla ice cream, cream soda, toasted marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers.

Shirley Temple Float: vanilla ice cream, lemon-lime soda, ginger ale and grenadine.

Strawberry Summer Float: vanilla ice cream, strawberry soda and fresh strawberries.

Shark Attack Float: vanilla ice cream, berry lemonade soda, gummy sharks and strawberry drizzle.

Caramel Apple Float: salted caramel ice cream and sparkling apple cider.

The choices are limitless. As long as you have your dairy ice cream base and something fizzy to pour over it, anything is possible. Before you know it, you and your kids will become little ice cream soda mixologists, concocting and refining new versions of your favorite summertime treat.

Try these local float favorites

Sometimes the best inspiration comes from letting someone else do the scooping. If you're out and about in Utah this summer, make sure to add these beloved local floats to your bucket list:

The Peacock Float at Lagoon: A recent recipient of a Brass Ring Award from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, this delicious mix features Sprite, Peacock Punch ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Hires Big H Root Beer Floats: Hires has been serving its famous root beer alongside real dairy ice cream for decades, making it a timeless, cherished treat for generations. Find out why it's a local legend.

The Superman Float at Via 313 Pizzeria: Customers rave about this sweet treat, which pairs Superman ice cream (blueberry, cherry and vanilla) with vanilla cream soda.

Photo: Istock/monkeybusinessimages

The key ingredient that ties it all together

At the end of the day, a float is only as good as its scoop. The ice cream is the real star of the show. No matter which wild flavor combination you dream up, it all comes down to using real, high-quality dairy ice cream.

The next time you enjoy that perfect, foamy first sip, you're tasting the hard work of local dairy farm families who produce the fresh milk and cream that made that moment possible.

Whether you're sticking with a classic root beer float or inventing your family's next signature creation, National Ice Cream Month is a great excuse to slow down, scoop some ice cream and make another summer memory together. And behind every scoop is real dairy from farm families helping make those moments possible.

For more fun ways to celebrate National Ice Cream Month or to learn more about your local dairy farm families, visit dairywest.com.