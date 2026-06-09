A night to remember: What makes Hale Centre Theatre a beloved tradition

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Since 1985, Hale Centre Theatre has grown to become one of America's most attended live theatres, welcoming more than 600,000 patrons each year to experience stories that entertain, inspire, and connect communities.

Located in Sandy, the theatre operates three distinct performance venues, offering audiences a wide variety of productions throughout the year, from Broadway-style musicals to intimate dramas.

What continues to captivate theatre goers is the theatre's innovative approach to storytelling.

Revolving stage lifts, flying systems, automated scenery and stunning projection technology are seamlessly integrated into each production, creating breathtaking moments that immerse audiences in the story and reveal familiar classics in fresh and unexpected ways.

Photo: Hale Centre Theatre

Current and upcoming productions

Combined with the talents of professional performers, musicians, directors, designers, technicians, and artisans, these creative elements transform each production into an experience that cannot be replicated on a screen.

For many families, couples, and friends, a visit to Hale Centre Theatre has become a cherished tradition — a place to share laughter, reflection, and meaningful moments.

Current productions include the beloved classic My Fair Lady and Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Broadway musical Harmony.

Later this season, audiences can look forward to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, one of the most beloved family musicals ever written. Its timeless themes of faith, perseverance, forgiveness, and hope continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

The power of live theatre

For more than a century, live theatre has served as a gathering place where communities come together to laugh, share stories and connect. In an increasingly digital world, that shared experience remains as meaningful as ever.

Night after night, audiences from across Utah and beyond gather to experience the power of storytelling and the connections it creates.

That commitment extends beyond the stage.

Each year, thousands of students experience live theatre through Hale Centre Theatre's arts education and outreach programs, helping introduce young people to the performing arts while fostering creativity, confidence, and a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

Photo: Hale Centre Theatre

Looking to the future

As Hale Centre Theatre prepares for its 2027 season, season ticket renewals are currently underway, with new season tickets becoming available to the public beginning Aug. 1.

Over the past four decades, Hale Centre Theatre has received 40 Best of State awards recognizing excellence in professional theatre, arts education, and community impact. As the organization looks toward the future, its mission remains unchanged: enriching lives through world-class theatre while creating experiences that strengthen families, communities, and the enduring tradition of live performance.

Additional information about productions, season tickets, and upcoming events is available at HCT.org or 801.984.9000.