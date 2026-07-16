5 unique places to take your kids in the Salt Lake area

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Few things develop meaningful memories for kids better than a great weekend. Days often filled with activities and exploration, they open opportunities for caretakers to bring children to amazing places and bond with them in personal ways.

Across the Salt Lake area, several destinations can help spark magical moments and build lasting memories. Here are five amazing places to spend time with your kids:

One of the most historic spots in Utah, the Olympic Park is filled with stories of athletic excellence. The host site for the 2002 Winter Games, the nearly 400-acre venue features one of the world's highest Nordic ski jumps and one of only four sliding tracks in North America.

In addition to a museum, the Olympic Park offers guests awesome experiences! During the summer, visitors can ride a bobsled track, tube down ski jumps, zipline across the area and ride an alpine slide in a controllable cart.

Looking to amaze your family? This destination is filled with exhibits that will have everyone questioning what they see. As visitors walk through, they're able to browse through optical illusions, captivating installations and stunning illusion rooms. The Rio Grande Street museum also houses a gift shop, where guests can purchase a variety of awe-inspiring items.

There's something for everyone at the Discovery Gateway Children's Museum. Located in downtown Salt Lake, the destination houses a dinosaur exhibit, a bee garden, a kid-sized Primary Children's emergency department, an authentic life flight helicopter, a STEAM lab, a railroad exhibit, a sensory room and a mini Utah Jazz court.

Along with what's available at the facility, the museum hosts classes daily from its art studio. The STEAM Lab also brings in local artists, scientists and other professionals from a variety of local organizations, including the Bureau of Land Management, the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts and the University of Utah's science department.

Antelope Island is one of the most interesting settings on the Great Salt Lake. Filled with wildlife like free-ranging bison and bighorn sheep, the natural landscape offers idyllic spaces for camping, horseback riding, mountain biking, swimming and strolling on sandy beaches.

Adding to the scenery is Fielding Garr Ranch — a place once inhabited by homesteaders in the 1800s. Now a state park, visitors can tour a blacksmith shop, barns, a ranch house and other historic buildings.

Photo: Burton Family Attorneys

A world-class copper mine, this destination features one of the most amazing views in Salt Lake County. The visitor experience begins with a self-guided tour at an overlook and runs through two levels of exhibits.

As individuals go through, they develop insights into the mine's operation and how it contributes to the wealth of Utah. A unique gift shop is stationed at the end of the tour.

About Burton Family Attorneys

Throughout the Wasatch Front, this team of attorneys acts on a mission: to lift the burdens their clients face. They specialize in providing legal counsel and representation in all areas relating to family law, including divorce, custody, child support, alimony and paternity.

When someone calls in, the firm will schedule an appointment and have that person consult with a local legal professional from their Murray or Ogden office who can assess their situation and guide them through next steps.

Give them a call at (801) 393-1106, or visit burtonlawfirmpc.com to book a consultation.