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OREM — Brenda Gonzalez is a student mentor at Mountain View High School. In April, she collapsed and suffered a heart attack during school hours. The morning of her heart attack, she says she wasn't feeling her best, but it was nothing out of the ordinary.

Later that day, her heart stopped. Physical education teacher Jordan Blanchard heard about what happened and rushed to give her CPR before paramedics arrived. Gonzalez says her coworkers' preparedness saved her life.

"If they weren't ready, I wouldn't be here," she said.

Mountain View High School P.E. teacher Jordan Blanchard, who acted quickly to help save Brenda Gonzalez's life. (Photo: Alethia Rodriguez)

Gonzalez received emergency surgery that placed two stents in her heart, and she was told she had a 10% chance of survival — but she defied the odds.

Her daughter, Alethia Rodriguez, says the heart attack was completely unexpected because Gonzalez had a healthy diet, exercised regularly, and recently received a physical from her doctor.

The expenses placed a big financial strain on the family. Rodriguez set up a GoFundMe* to help cover medical expenses and her recovery process.

"I am very grateful for them and for everyone that has been donating. It's overwhelming," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says every school needs to have a plan for potential medical emergencies, because the quick thinking from her coworkers is what saved her. Today she has returned to work, while working through the slow process of full rehabilitation.