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Inaccessible email inboxes. Banking delays. A communications meltdown that grounded airplanes for hours, followed by waves of other travel disruptions. And a cyberattack that breached an unclassified system at the CIA.

In an increasingly interconnected world, some fear such disruptions could be the new normal.

This month alone, problems that appeared to emerge from routine updates, security patches or other malfunctions surfaced at Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase and Apple, and even the U.S. government's Federal Aviation Administration and National Security Agency. The Trump administration said there was "zero" indication the latest outages are linked, or caused by bad actors like cybercriminals.

The era of artificial intelligence has also raised the stakes for internet security overall. As AI tools uncover new vulnerabilities, many other companies and institutions are racing to patch them before they can be targeted by hackers, a cat-and-mouse game that can lead to a different set of glitches.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with a mixture of annoyance, confusion, conspiracy theories and jokes about the string of outages.

"To see several disruptions this close together, I think to a lot of people it's made them realize how many parts of their lives they've handed over to these systems that we still, at this point, don't fully understand," Jake Smith, a content creator who regularly posts videos about politics on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, said in an interview. "I think it gives people a sense of helplessness to see all of it happening concurrently in a way."

Outages and technology errors have piled up across sectors.

On Nov. 11, a global Microsoft outage disrupted email and other workplace tools, plunging business and everyday services into disarray worldwide. Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot, were interrupted. Microsoft cited, in part, a failure during a recent upgrade to its servers, spanning from what the company later determined was a "latent defect" in a network fix it had begun deploying over the summer.

For air travel, a separate malfunction in the FAA's network led to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years on Nov. 13. The stop lasted for more than four hours, and carriers cancelled and delayed swaths of flights as they worked to recover. Just days later, United Airlines saw its own system outage — forcing it to delay departing flights the following Monday.

Online banking troubles also piled up on Nov. 16. JPMorgan Chase said a software bug affected its internal hardware systems — causing transactional delays for its customers and others sending money to related accounts, sending jitters throughout the financial system before the problem was resolved.

The next day, Apple, Marriott and the NSA joined the growing list. Apple Music, the App Store and AppleCare services were temporarily disrupted after the company said an internal update caused outages. And Marriott said a technical issue also caused problems for sign-ins on its website and app.

Meanwhile, the NSA said an internal network it uses to communicate classified information was also offline Nov. 17 "during scheduled routine maintenance."

The government, as well as Microsoft, United, JPMorgan Chase, Apple and Marriott, have maintained there's no evidence of these disruptions being linked or related to a cyberattack.

However, an unclassified CIA system was breached in a cyberattack, according to a person familiar with the incident who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity. The breach did not involve any classified information and the issue has been resolved, said the person, who was not authorized to speak by name.

The breach affected a system that handles open-source intelligence, which involves the collection and analysis of publicly available data from sources including the internet, commercial satellites and private data brokers. Though the information is generally public or semi-public, open-source information can give intelligence analysts significant insight on its own or in combination with intelligence obtained from classified spying programs.

It was not clear what specific information was compromised or who was responsible.

The breach was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.

Microsoft noted that its outage did not stem from "AI / agents." It didn't specify the goal of the network fix it first deployed over the summer. A press contact for Microsoft didn't immediately have further information to share when reached by The Associated Press last week. The other companies also did not provide additional comments about their disruptions when contacted by the AP via email last week.

AI has nonetheless come into the spotlight as experts evaluate these disruptions — both heightened risks posed by the technology as well as its ability to detect security gaps.

For example, AI recently helped detect sweeping vulnerabilities for PHP, a general-purpose scripting language that powers websites around the world — leading to urgent calls for updates. And that security work has resulted in some limited outages and service delays.

President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, Jay Clayton, pointed directly to patching those security gaps when discussing the NSA's outage. Clayton told Fox News that the patching following last month's PHP alert caused some systems to "not come back up" as expected. "That is what has happened at the NSA today," he said.

Meanwhile, also last week, cybersecurity startup Calif said it used AI to help uncover a software bug in Java, one of the world's most widely used programming languages and crucial for many big companies. Oracle, which owns Java, later released a security update, and U.S. cyber authorities issued an advisory Nov. 17 urging organizations to install it.

At the same time, others warn that the AI boom could open the door to additional disruptions.

"As AI adoption accelerates, we are likely to witness more incidents of this nature," Raj Rajarajan, director of the Institute for Cyber Security at City St George's, University of London, said last week.

He noted a lot of today's digital infrastructure wasn't originally designed to handle the "computational demands of large-scale AI services."

While recent outages haven't been tied to hackers or a coordinated attack, he and others also pointed to cybersecurity risks more broadly.

"AI is absolutely making it way easier for attackers to go and launch cyber attacks. It is not quite as good at creating patches for bugs, like fixing problems, as it is (at) exploiting them," said Justin Cappos, a cybersecurity professor at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering.

In a cybersecurity report last week, Google said hackers and cyber criminals are "moving beyond basic prompting" and using increasingly sophisticated AI techniques to devise and carry out their attacks. The report, which focused on nefarious activity rather than outages, said techniques include using large language models and "agentic frameworks" to reverse-engineer security patches to uncover vulnerabilities and exploit them.

Regardless, the latest outages offer yet more examples of the cascading effects that can erupt when a central player in tech, banking, travel or even the government runs into system errors that upend services.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, co-chair of the U.S. Senate's Cybersecurity Caucus, acknowledged the widespread concern and again stressed what this means in the AI era.

"These disruptions should serve as a wake-up call. It feels like every day brings another reminder that AI is moving faster than our ability to manage its consequences," Warner said last week. He also argued that the Trump administration hadn't shown enough interest in confronting these challenges.

Still, "based on what we know today, there is good reason to believe these disruptions are the unintended consequences of efforts to make our systems safer," Warner added.