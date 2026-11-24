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LANGLEY, Va. — An unclassified CIA system was breached in a cyberattack, according to a person familiar with the incident who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The breach did not involve any classified information and the issue has been resolved, said the person, who was not authorized to speak by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The breach affected a system that handles open source intelligence, which involves the collection and analysis of publicly available data from sources including the internet, commercial satellites and private data brokers. Though the information is generally public or semi-public, open-source information can give intelligence analysts significant insight on its own or in combination with intelligence obtained from classified spying programs.

It was not clear what specific information was compromised or who was responsible.

The breach was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.

The incident comes to light following a series of highly disruptive system failures that unnerved many Americans. An internal network the National Security Agency uses to communicate classified information was offline for a time last week, and the FBI is investigating an apparent hack of a national law enforcement database that it maintains.

Those incidents followed a nationwide ground stop that snarled air travel after air traffic controllers struggled to communicate with pilots. Apple, JP Morgan Chase and Microsoft also had systems go down this month.

The incidents have put a spotlight on the vulnerabilities inside critical infrastructure, banking systems and the digital tools that millions of people use daily.

President Donald Trump's administration said the series of outages is not part of a coordinated cyberattack and dispatched Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to calm Americans in appearances on Sunday morning news shows.

Clayton said the outages largely stem from the rush to patch and upgrade systems to stay ahead of hackers who are now empowered with sophisticated artificial intelligence tools to attack at an unprecedented scale.