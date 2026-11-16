Customers at some of the nation's largest banks are reporting difficulty accessing accounts online

Posted - Nov. 16, 2026 at 12:17 p.m.

Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Customers at several banks, including Chase, reported have difficulty accessing accounts online on Monday.

Customers at several banks, including Chase, reported have difficulty accessing accounts online on Monday. (Jenny Kane, Associated Press)

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NEW YORK — Customers reported difficulty accessing the online accounts at some of the nation's largest banks on Monday.

Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle were listed by users as down or experiencing issues, according to the website downdetector.com.

Chase Bank's services are experiencing a technical bug issue, not a cyber issue, a spokesperson said Monday.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete, but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. "We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

The reports follow a major outage by Microsoft that began Friday and lasted for hours, which impacted services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot.

Some Chase customers received a message that said, "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

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