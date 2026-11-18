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SEATTLE — Released just in time for this season's flurry of holiday shopping, the 2026 Toxic Hall of Shame gives 16 major retailers an F for their failure to prioritize reducing hazardous chemicals and plastics in the products they sell.

Recent research has found that nearly 93% of studied plastic chemicals used to wrap food and make clothes, toys and other common household and personal care products may pose a high risk to human health. Human and animal studies link these synthetic compounds to cancer, genetic changes, and endocrine, reproductive and organ toxicity.

Well-known brands such as Trader Joe's, Wayfair, Publix, Albertsons, McDonald's, Williams-Sonoma and Sherwin-Williams earned an F for their lack of action in reducing toxins, according to the 2026 Retailer Report Card, released exclusively to CNN on Wednesday.

Williams-Sonoma owns West Elm and Rejuvenation; Wayfair owns Birch Lane, Joss & Main, AllModern and Perigold; and Albertsons owns Safeway and a number of other grocery store chains.

The report has been published since 2016 by Toxic-Free Future, a nonprofit consumer safety organization, as part of its Mind the Store campaign. Investigators mine publicly available corporate data on 50 of the largest retailers in the United States and Canada — encompassing more than 140 businesses when subsidiaries are included. Collectively, those businesses generate more than $4 trillion in annual revenue.

The 2026 report also gave failing grades to Chipotle; Five Below; Subway; Lumber Liquidators; 7-Eleven; Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which owns Circle K; Ahold Delhaize, which owns Food Lion and Stop & Shop; Inspire Brands, which owns Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Jimmy John's, Sonic, Dunkin' and Buffalo Wild Wings; and Yum! Brands, which owns Taco Bell, KFC and Habit Burger & Grill.

There were top performers: Apple earned an A, and Ikea, Target and Sephora received an A- for their actions to reduce dangerous chemicals. For example, each company has invested in hazard assessments that could identify new concerning chemicals or in identifying safer alternatives to existing toxins.

Dollar Tree was named as the most improved retailer, moving from a D to a C grade, partly by becoming one of the first retailers to require private-label suppliers to use safer alternatives to toxic chemicals.

"Still, there are too many companies that try to get away with prioritizing short-term profits over consumer health," said Jane Muncke, managing director and chief scientific officer at the Food Packaging Forum, a nonprofit foundation based in Zurich, Switzerland, that focuses on science communication and research.

"This report contributes to making such business models become something of the past, because people do care about hazardous chemicals and will vote with their dollars to protect their health," said Muncke, who was not involved in the analysis.

Overall D+ grade in consumer protection

Consumers are increasingly worried about chemicals in products they buy. A 2025 survey by The Pew Charitable Trusts found more than 70% of Americans are very or somewhat concerned about harmful chemicals, while some 5 out of 6 adults in the United States want government and industry to "do more to ensure chemical safety and increase transparency around the use of chemicals."

Yet the average grade for all major retailers in the report was a D+, and nearly half of previously scored major retailers slid backward by at least 2 percentage points. Only 10% of retailers reported measurable goals to reduce or eliminate toxic chemicals and plastics, compared with 44% of the companies analyzed in 2024, according to the 2026 report.

Walmart received an A- and Whole Foods Market got a B in 2024, but both companies dropped to a C in 2026 and saw the largest score declines. Walmart dropped by 32 percentage points while Whole Foods lost 20 percentage points since the prior analysis. Walgreens, Dick's Sporting Goods and Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, each dropped by 11 or more percentage points.

To earn points, companies are rated in four areas: corporate responsibility, such as adopting a companywide safer chemical policy; transparency, including accurately disclosing ingredients to consumers; banning the worst toxic chemicals and plastics in products within a set timetable; and implementing safer solutions, including investments to develop cleaner, less toxic options.

"These retailers have considerable influence over the chemicals and materials used in products and packaging across their supply chains," said report author Cheri Peele, the director of government and market policy for Toxic-Free Future.

"When they demand change, it can encourage manufacturers everywhere to provide consumers safer options," Peele said.

Toxic Hall of Shame industry response

CNN reached out several times to the 16 companies in the 2026 Toxic Hall of Shame. Only Ahold Delhaize and McDonald's replied before publication.

Christy Phillips-Brown, vice president of communications for Ahold Delhaize, told CNN in an email the company plans to reach out to Mind the Store to discuss its "progress related to sustainable chemistry."

"Each of our brands complies with all federal requirements and state regulations pertaining to chemicals of concern," she said. "We remain committed to partnering within our industry and with other stakeholders to address this and other health and sustainability topics."

McDonald's sent CNN its 2025 Purpose & Impact report, released in recent weeks, well past the July deadline required by Mind the Store. The report showed the company has met more than 99% of its 2025 goal to reduce added fluorinated compounds, which are a marker of cancer-causing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

However, the company did not set new goals for reductions in other problematic plastic chemicals such as bisphenols and phthalates, said Mike Schade, senior director of programs and strategy for Toxic-Free Future.

"We're thrilled they accomplished their goal, but PFAS is really just the tip of the toxic iceberg," Schade said. "There are hundreds, if not thousands, of chemicals of concern that can migrate out of food packaging into food."

McDonald's received an F in 2018, 2019 and 2024 and a D in 2021, Schade said.

"They've had opportunities to improve, and unfortunately, they just do not seem to take these issues as seriously as they should," Schade said.

The report's findings are surprising and troubling, said David Andrews, chief science officer for the Environmental Working Group, or EWG, a nonprofit health and environmental advocacy group.

"At a time when our government oversight cannot be counted on to prioritize public health over corporate profits, retailers also seem to be stepping away from strong public health commitments to safer products," said Andrews, who was not involved in the report.

Former top performers respond

A spokesperson for Walmart, which declined 32 points and dropped from an A- to a C in the 2026 report, told CNN in an email that "until we have the full results and information from Toxic-Free Future, we won't be able to provide a public statement."

Amazon told CNN in an email that it requires products sold in its stores to "comply with applicable laws and regulations, and we maintain policies that restrict products containing certain chemicals from sale in our store."

"For Amazon Private Brands, we have additional chemical requirements and work directly with our suppliers to verify compliance through measures including product testing. We regularly review and update our policies to help ensure customers can shop with confidence," a spokesperson said.

Amazon dropped by 11 points despite receiving acknowledgement in the report for its Climate Pledge Friendly Program, which puts a green leaf on products on its website that meet environmentally friendly and safer chemicals standards.

The drop from a C+ to a C- occurred for numerous reasons, according to the report: Amazon removed a preference for safer alternatives from public documents; did not report additional progress on "ban the bad" — eliminating chemicals or plastics of concern — and did not announce any new goals to eliminate worrisome chemicals.

"We have been encouraging companies to put their money where their mouths are," Schade said. "In 2024, Amazon earned points for investing financial resources in chemical hazard assessments, but we've seen no reports of progress since then. Amazon is one of the wealthiest corporations in the world, and we think that they can help invest financial resources to evaluate the hazards of alternatives to chemicals of concern."

Whole Foods Market, which is owned by Amazon, told CNN in an email that its 20-point decline and reduction in score from B to C was "based on incomplete information."

"Because of an internal error, we didn't submit some of our information by Toxic-Free Future's deadline, and we're asking them to update our score and grade," said Whole Foods Market spokesperson Kristen Orsborn.

"We ban more than 350 ingredients across body care, beauty and household cleaning products. Our Quality Standards team continually reviews ingredients as the science evolves, so our customers don't have to," Orsborn said.

To assure the report has the latest information, retailers were given a chance to attend a December 2025 webinar and work with Mind the Store researchers until July to update corporate data before the report was finalized, Schade said.

"Whole Foods attended the webinar. We later granted them an extension in July on their response. So it's unfortunate that they did not disclose this new information until four months past the deadline," he said. "We are pleased they have expanded the list of chemicals it restricts in beauty and household cleaning products. We especially appreciate the new progress on petroleum ingredients and fragrance chemicals."

However, Whole Foods already received credit in the report for restricting bisphenols, PFAS and heavy metals, as well as banning various types of plastics from its private-label and food-service packaging, according to the report. Without more data from Whole Foods, it's unclear if the new actions would have improved its grade, Toxic-Free Future's Peele said.

"In contrast to 2024, Whole Foods did not respond to the Chemical Footprint Project Survey or disclose its chemical footprint. It also no longer has an active chemical reduction goal. Unlike 2024, it did not report progress in reducing chemicals of high concern during the evaluation period," Peele said.