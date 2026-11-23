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GREENBELT, Md. — If you need a reason to gaze at the night sky this week, November's full supermoon is putting on a brilliant celestial show.

The full moon will reach peak illumination at 9:54 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to EarthSky. While that peak occurs during daylight hours in the United States, the lunar orb will still appear full Monday night, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday evening, said Noah Petro, chief of NASA's Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Lab at Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

November's full moon is known as the beaver moon — a nod to the time of year when the industrious dam-building mammals prepare for winter. The event will be the first of three consecutive supermoons.

"The moon's orbit is a little bit elliptical; it's not a perfect circle. So sometimes the moon is slightly closer to the Earth, and when that happens, it'll appear larger in the sky as a result," said Kevin Lewis, vice chair and professor of Earth and planetary sciences at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

November's full moon will appear about 17% larger and 30% brighter than the smallest full moon of the year, Petro said. "Folks who pay regular attention to full moons will notice the difference," he added.

Supermoons can occur consecutively because the moon takes about 27.5 days to return to its closest point to Earth and about 29.5 days to complete a full cycle of phases. These similar time frames allow the full moon to coincide with its closest approach to Earth several months in a row, Lewis explained.

No special equipment is needed to enjoy this month's spectacular supermoon, but binoculars or a telescope can offer a closer look at its surface, revealing details such as craters and vast, dark plains known as lunar seas, which formed by ancient lava flows, according to NASA.

For the best viewing experience, Petro recommends finding a dark area with an unobstructed view of the sky, away from trees, tall buildings and bright lights.

In the days closest to peak fullness, the moon will rise around sunset and remain visible throughout the night, setting around sunrise. Look up shortly after sunset, when the moon will be low on the horizon and offer a particularly striking view, Lewis suggests.

At that time, the orb may appear larger than it actually is due to an optical illusion known as the moon illusion, according to NASA. Scientists aren't entirely sure what causes the phenomenon, but it may have to do with how our brains process visual information and compare the moon's size with objects along the horizon, such as trees and rooftops.

The moon's gravitational pull also influences Earth's ocean tides, with full moons contributing to larger high tides, Lewis said. He hopes the incredible display will prompt sky watchers to reflect on upcoming missions that aim to further explore the moon.

"We're still exploring our closest neighbor in the universe, and so it's now especially exciting to look up at the moon," Lewis said. Future missions could provide new images of the lunar surface and potentially return humans to the moon in the coming years, he said.

With the holiday season approaching, Petro also encourages people to take a break from the year-end rush, bundle up and spend a few moments appreciating our orbiting celestial companion.

Upcoming nighttime shows

December's full moon, the last of 2026, will also be the year's biggest and brightest supermoon, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Known as the cold moon, it will reach peak illumination on Dec. 23. The first full moon of 2027, also a supermoon and called the wolf moon, will follow on Jan. 22.

If you missed the peak of the Leonid meteor shower, there's still time to spot a few more fireballs. The shower will remain active through Nov. 30, according to the American Meteor Society. And for those eager to see more, two meteor showers are still set to peak before the end of 2026.

Here are the dates sky-gazers should remember: