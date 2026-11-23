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TUSTIN, Cali. — Buying the Batmobile apparently requires a bank account closer to Bruce Wayne's. Bidding on the sleek black vehicle stalled out at $3.25 million Monday, leaving it unsold.

The Batmobile — one of three custom-made versions used in Tim Burton's 1992 blockbuster "Batman Returns" — hit the auction block in Gardena, near Los Angeles, but bidding fell short of the reserve, the seller's minimum acceptable price.

The vehicle had a pre-auction estimate of $5 million to $7 million, and Julien's had hoped it would break the Batmobile auction record set in 2013, when the car driven by Adam West in the 1960s TV series sold for $4.6 million including fees.

A message was left Monday seeking comment from Julien's. The seller wishes to remain anonymous, the auction house previously said.

Known as the "Number One Hero car" and measuring just under 20 feet long with two sweeping tail fins, the car appeared in the majority of the film's driving sequences, Julien's said in auction notes on its website.

It spent years in storage before being displayed at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California. It still has its original paint, Chevrolet V-8 engine and radio-controlled flaming exhaust system that Michael Keaton's Batman used to torch one of the Penguin's circus goons.

Citing the influence of Burton's "darker aesthetic" on modern superhero movies, Julien's called the car "one of the most recognized and important cinematic vehicles in Hollywood history."

Julien's noted that the vehicle is "not street legal" and the engine and transmission have been tested a "limited number of times" since filming concluded.

Any buyer would have had to adhere to various restrictions, according to an agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc., which handles DC Comics' intellectual property rights.

For example, exhibiting the car at special events would require approval, and the vehicle "must remain stationary when exhibited to the public," the auction house said.