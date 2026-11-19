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CNN — The latest victim of being "-maxxed?" Hobbies.

Do you get off work and think about how much you want to knit a scarf, play chess, go for a run, learn a new language and cook dinner? If you feel seen right now, this one's for you.

In an effort to push back on the chronically online doomscrolling, a number of Gen Zers are packing their schedules with an intense stack of hobbies. After their 9 to 5, these people are filling up their 5 to 9 with a Pilates class, needlepoint, Sudoku, book clubs and so on.

Plus, filming it all for their TikTok and Instagram followers.

For Bao Le, an 18-year-old from Germany, hobbymaxxing has always been a part of her life, even before it had a name. As an only child, she remembers her mother encouraging and financing any hobby she was drawn to. That's why she played the violin, piano and swam as a child.

When the trend started making its rounds on social media, Le was all in, filming her hobby stack of Sudoku, nail art, working out, reading, drawing, DJing, editing vlogs for her YouTube channel, and most recently pole dancing, all while in school.

This display of an intense number of recreational activities has gained popularity recently, and the aesthetic TikTok vlogs are influencing people to put down their phones and pick up more hobbies.

We're all just hobbyhorsing around

The word "hobby" comes from the word "hobi" which appeared as a term for a small horse. And a toy wooden horse that gained popularity in the early 1800s, was called the hobbyhorse.

"To ride one's hobbyhorse" came to mean following one's favorite pastime.

But we can't all be horse girls, and "hobby" stuck to mean any preferred leisure activity.

In his book, "Hobbies: Leisure and the Culture of Work in America," Steven M. Gelber explains how hobbies bridged the two worlds of work and home together in the 19th century, making them a socially valued leisure activity.

Hobbies offer relief from work while simultaneously mirroring the productivity you're rewarded for at work, which motivates you to continue getting better at it. It's a workplace level skill that you are doing because you choose to, not because you have to.

Jessica Bone, principal research fellow in epidemiology and statistics at University College London, notes the gaps hobbies can fill in our lives, especially those that are not being fulfilled through work. They can increase our sense of purpose, help connect us with a new community and even increase our life satisfaction.

Curating your hobby stack

The younger generation heard the positives of hobbies and turned it up a notch, which happens to most activities that are "maxxed."

Bone says a truly beneficial curated stack of hobbies should split across physical, creative and social categories, each of which would benefit a different aspect of your life.

Psychologically, hobbies can help build self-esteem and confidence, practice problem solving or use different parts of your brain than you do at work, Bone added, noting that the social benefits stem from finding groups of people with similar interests. And physical benefits come from any kind of movement.

Le's hobby stack mimics a similar categorization method: crafty, musical, engaging her brain and sports. She says the biggest benefit to hobbymaxxing is how it has helped her reduce her screen time.

"When you reach flow state, you don't really think of your phone," Le said.

But the phone, or more so the views, in a somewhat contradictory way, brings some motivation, too.

Filming her hobbies for her day-in-the-life videos on TikTok help keep Le motivated to do her hobbies. It's the exposure but also the interactions, like when a follower messaged her saying they picked up Sudoku because of her videos.

"It's nice knowing you're an inspiration for people," she said.

Like your credit card: Don't max it out

At its core, hobbymaxxing can be incredibly beneficial, but it's important to know when to take a step back.

"Once you get up to the very extreme end of the spectrum, if people are trying to fit in loads of stuff around work, that could get to a point where actually it's adding stress to your life," Bone said.

It's important to remember that a hobby is something you're choosing to do, so making it another job can defeat its purpose, she said. Also, the level at which you do certain hobbies will influence the rest of your stack. Training for a marathon takes up a lot more mental and physical energy than a casual run, so it may not be the best idea to also stack on learning a new instrument or taking on a big sewing project at the same time.

"If you don't have that mental space or energy to engage with that then you can imagine that might become a draining process, rather than something that actually brings pleasure and enjoyment to your life," Bone added.

Le's advice for novice hobbymaxxers is to do things you love and avoid the pressure to be perfect.

"It's important to maximize the joy of doing it, the thrill of doing it and also falling in love with being a beginner because it's so cool seeing your process over time and then looking back and seeing how far you've come," she said.