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TORONTO — Millions of people around the world are playing "Grand Theft Auto VI." Millions more are watching other people play it.

Playing the blockbuster video game is mostly a solitary pursuit. But this week's global launch has felt like a communal experience because so many gamers had been waiting so long to play.

Thursday's launch shattered live-streaming records on Twitch and YouTube. Brands seized on the frenzy with "GTA VI"-themed promotions and discounts. News outlets published live blogs to keep up with all the reactions.

The game's launch became a rare moment of monoculture in an increasingly fragmented media environment, with story after story about people skipping school or calling out sick from work to start the missions.

Already, "GTA VI" has made an estimated $1.8 billion in revenue, making it one of the decade's biggest entertainment spectacles.

On release day, people collectively spent more than 132 million hours watching "GTA VI" livestreams across Twitch, YouTube and Kick, according to data from the live-streaming analytics platform Streams Charts. At one point, nearly 8 million people were watching various streams at the same time.

For many fans — including those who couldn't get out of work to play right away — watching their favorite streamers discover the ins and outs of the game has become almost as much of an event as playing it themselves.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, meanwhile, celebrated the Rockstar Games developers who had spent more than a decade perfecting the game.

"This is a massive creative achievement on the part of Rockstar, and third parties agree with that," he said, citing the game's aggregate score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic.

Speaking on the TBPN podcast, Zelnick said "pre-orders were far in excess of expectations" and hinted that the company would share more about the game's commercial performance soon.

In the meantime, "Rockstar is feeling like rockstars," as the Hollywood Reporter remarked.

"GTA VI" has lived up to sky-high expectations, with reviewers praising the cinematic storytelling, deeply immersive open-world gameplay and sharp social satire.

And in a week when other major companies dealt with digital disruptions, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox systems didn't register any major outages. Neither did the platforms hosting the thousands upon thousands of live streams.

Our engineering and operations teams have been planning for this moment for months. –Twitch spokesman

It was all good, clean fun. Well, maybe not clean. This is "Grand Theft Auto," after all. The title refers to a real-world crime. The violence is graphic, and the language is explicit.

But there's much more to the game than just mayhem. Players can lose themselves in countless everyday activities, from exploring the fictional streets of Vice City to caring for pets, working out in the gym and completing household chores. In one early mission, players have to fix a kitchen sink.

Nevertheless, some Fox News commentators sounded alarms about the game's violent content on Thursday. "I do worry about this effect on a young generation," Kayleigh McEnany said during a midday talk show. The on-screen chyron read at one point: "AMERICANS CELEBRATE VIDEO GAME PROMOTING CRIME."

Meanwhile, some of the more online corners of MAGA complained that the game isn't nearly as depraved as its predecessors — supposedly the result of a "woke" sanitization.

Even some government agencies joined in on the hype on Thursday. "Can't talk right now. Birdwatching in GTA VI," the Interior Department wrote on X, referring to the fact that the game features 62 types of birds.

In Miami, the real-world inspiration for the game's fictional Vice City, the Heat took the court Wednesday night in special "GTA VI"-themed uniforms. Fans purchased the exclusive jerseys, which sold out within 90 minutes. More than 20% of ticket buyers lived over 250 miles away, Axios reported.

Food delivery companies sought to capitalize on the occasion, too.

DoorDash said it detected a spike in late-night energy drink orders around the launch, while Uber Eats announced fast-food deals designed "with one-handed eating in mind" — for players unwilling to put down their controllers long enough to eat.

Some reviewers who were lucky enough to play ahead of launch day said they spent more than 100 hours exploring the virtual environment, and still had lots more to discover.

That's why "GTA VI" will be a cultural force to be reckoned with for years to come. Rockstar hasn't even said when the online mode will launch.

But Thursday was the start of it all, with players forking over $80 or more for digital downloads. Broadband providers like Spectrum said they detected unusually high network traffic as the title was pre-loaded onto millions of consoles.

Behind the scenes, streaming platforms had also been preparing for this launch for a while.

"Our engineering and operations teams have been planning for this moment for months," a Twitch spokesperson told CNN, citing the millions of fans who would "tune in to watch their favorite creators to experience 'GTA VI' for the first time."

In one day, "GTA VI" has surpassed big-name games like "League of Legends" and "Fortnite" to become the most-watched gaming category in Twitch history, based on peak concurrent viewership.