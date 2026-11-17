Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

NEW YORK — On a normal Wednesday night, Ciara Singleton might check in guests at an Airbnb she manages before heading to Pilates class, followed by dinner out with friends.

This week, though, as the clock counts down to the midnight Thursday release of "Grand Theft Auto VI," she's looking at two different options: set up a batch of TVs and consoles in her living room for a GTA-costumed theme party? Or head out to a movie theater owned by a friend, who intends to plug a PlayStation 5 into the projection system and fill the big screen with the pastels and neon of the game's Vice City?

Whichever way her mission goes, Singleton knows she'll be playing the game the minute it comes out.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise, which is delivering its first new game in more than a decade, has captivated generations of players through its open-world structure. Though the games have central storylines, each built around a sequence of missions to carry out to advance one's criminal career, players are free to ignore their assigned tasks, steal a passing car and roam the richly detailed urban landscape as they please, causing freelance mayhem.

After years of revving anticipation for GTA VI, driven to the redline by previously scheduled and abandoned release dates, many devotees are taking a similarly empowered approach to their own lives. They're planning to put aside their usual scripted obligations — showing up for work, handling household tasks — to set off on a personal side mission to get as much out of the launch as possible.

Thomas Gaskins, a married father of two teenagers, said that he marked off Nov. 19 and 20 as a long weekend and alerted his family.

"They're aware of how excited I am, and they're excited for me," he said.

Gaskins said he aims to be playing GTA VI from the minute it drops at midnight until 5 a.m., when he'll start making breakfast for the family.

Dakota Eldridge, an event planner in Kentucky, said he plans to take 10 days off work to play the game. To hold on to some piece of normalcy, he said, "I want to meal prep for the few days after the launch and need to stay consistent with my workouts in the gym."

Eldridge said he has been playing the games for more than two decades, hooked by the freedom and potential he discovered in his first session.

"Jumping into this 3D open world game where you could get into a car and drive wherever you wanted — it was unlike anything I could have imagined at the time," he said.

Driven to distraction

One army battalion in Fort Stewart, Georgia, is offering soldiers four days off tied to the GTA VI release in exchange for reenlisting in the military for another two to six years of service. IGN reported that Logitech, the computer peripherals and gaming gear giant, would be giving employees the day off for the release as a perk.

"It's time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time," Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber told IGN.

Malcolm Bixby, a software engineer in Oregon, said he is taking two weeks off from work and restructuring his life around exploring the game.

"I have a fully scheduled spreadsheet with slots for playing the game, sleeping and taking breaks for meals and showering," he said. "My dad and most of my friends understand why this is such a big deal to me, although a couple of them still don't quite get it."

GTA VI has been under development by Rockstar Games for more than a decade. It was originally slated for release in 2025, but was delayed until May 2026 and then again until this month. Analysts estimate the cost of the game to be more than $1 billion, though exact numbers have yet to be revealed. Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, simply described the game as "expensive" to Business Insider.

Whatever the cost, the investment seems to be paying off. The Washington Post reported that the game has already surpassed $1 billion in sales a week before the release, which means it will have exceeded the domestic box office take of the latest Spider-Man movie before a single player steals their first car.

Part of that global appeal is because it presents a "funhouse mirror" vision of America, according to José P. Zagal, the director of the School of Interactive Games and Media at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

"There's a lot of spectacle to the game," Zagal said. "It's a game that references American popular culture through music, TV shows (and) movies, so the characters and images are immediately recognizable."

Going off the map

True to the game's spirit of flexibility, a few eager players are finding clever workarounds to get their hands on the game slightly in advance. GTA VI's earliest release will be at midnight in New Zealand, and some Xbox users are fiddling with their systems' location settings to access the game hours ahead of its arrival in their home time zones.

Leevi Karjalainen, a 20-year-old student on a gap year in Finland, said that he's requested time off from his restaurant job on release day to get in as much game time as possible before he leaves for a backpacking trip. "I leave for Asia for a month less than a week after the game has launched," he said. "I'll then somehow have to manage to avoid spoilers in Asia, which I'm sure the internet will be flooding with in December."

For the first time in franchise history, players will also be able to toggle between a male and a female protagonist: Jason, a downtrodden former soldier, or Lucia, who has a long rap sheet and is looking to escape her circumstances. How deep the relationship between the two characters gets is apparently up to decisions made by players themselves.

Female gamers like Singleton are excited at the prospect of being able to play as a woman.

"It always felt like a male-centered game, but speaking from personal experience, it feels like a lot of women or people who are more feminine are able to get into the game now," Singleton said. "I identify with Lucia."

That might be putting it lightly. Over Halloween weekend, Singleton headed down to Miami in full Lucia costume. She wore white sneakers, jean shorts and a cropped gray T-shirt with the word "BADDIE" printed across the chest. A red bandana covered her nose and mouth.

Though no one had yet played the game, Singleton said people clocked her immediately.

"People were coming up to me saying 'Lucia! Lucia!'" she said. "There's this myth that gamers are all solitary and lonely. It's the opposite. It's a community."

"Everyone is asking why GTA is generating all this excitement," Singleton said. "It's nostalgic for me. It reminds me of being in high school and being excited about a game. Everyone is waiting for the same thing together."

Gaskins said he's stopped playing a lot of other games because of how busy his work and family schedule is, but that the GTA VI launch is special.

"I believe this will be the last game I'll play. I'll take my time and treasure it," he said.