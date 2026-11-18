FILLMORE, Millard County — A recent drug bust by the Utah Highway Patrol in Millard County is believed to be one of the largest in recent Utah history.

Charles Terry, 63, of Chicago, was charged in October in Utah's 4th District Court with three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; drug possession and use of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors; and a window tint violation.

On Oct. 28, a UHP trooper observed a Jeep Cherokee on I-15 "with window tint that appeared too dark according to Utah law," according to a police booking affidavit.

"During the interaction with the driver, (the trooper) became suspicious of criminal activity. Specifically, (the trooper) noticed three large suitcases in the vehicle and the driver stated he was in Las Vegas for a few days to gamble and shop. (The trooper) found it suspicious that a single male occupant would need so many large suitcases for such a short trip," court documents state.

A backup trooper with a drug-sniffing K-9 was called to the scene and "positively indicated to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle," according to the affidavit.

Probable cause was established to search the vehicle and "312 pounds of a white crystallized substance inside vacuum-sealed packaging," which was determined to be meth, was found, the affidavit states. Two additional "bricks" or kilos of cocaine/fentanyl were also found in vacuum-sealed bags in the suitcases.

"The amount of drugs that Terry possessed and was distributing is an extreme amount: 312 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 kilograms of cocaine/fentanyl can cause extreme addiction and cause those that are addicted to the illicit substances to commit any number of crimes in order to feed their addiction," the arresting trooper wrote in the affidavit.

Police also note that Terry has "an extensive criminal history" dating back to 1983.

"His criminal history shows a wide variety of charges including a prior federal drug distribution case, murder, weapons offense, indecent exposure, damage to property, theft, identity theft and fraud," according to the affidavit.

Additional information on Terry's murder case was not immediately available.