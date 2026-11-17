MIDVALE — A man recently arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman in Midvale had been off parole for just six months after serving time for automobile homicide.

Cole Douglas Munoz, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being on the run for a month. He was charged in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; being a prohibited person in possession of a weapon and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, second-degree felonies; and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The charges were filed under seal until Munoz was taken into custody.

On Oct. 6, Munoz showed up at a Midvale apartment uninvited and got into a dispute with a woman over a debt, according to a police booking affidavit.

The woman told police that "Munoz pulled a handgun from his back waistband area, held the gun and used it as a threat. (She) reported that as she was leaving the residence, (she) felt a blast on her right side but did not initially realize she had been shot," charging documents state. "The wound was located on (her) right flank area and consisted of both an entrance wound and an exit wound."

The woman was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Detectives processing the crime scene found "a casing and slug" in a room and bear spray on the walls of the bathroom, which charging documents state may have been from a previous unwelcome visit from Munoz. He was arrested on Nov. 6 after allegedly leading police on a chase before crashing.

Prosecutors say Munoz "has 12 prior arrests and six convictions," including a conviction for automobile homicide in 2015.

Munoz was driving a Ford F250 on the morning of March 17, 2015, when he ran a red light at 8200 South and hit two other vehicles. William Horner, 73, of West Jordan, who was driving one of the other cars, was killed. Munoz told police that "he had been awake (for 24 hours) and was up all night 'getting high' on 'crack.' He stated that he was coming down from the 'high' at the time of the crash," according to charging documents.

He was sentenced to a minimum of one and up to 15 years in the Utah State Prison. Munoz was granted parole from that sentence in 2023 and terminated from parole in April.

Just three months later, he was charged in July for being a restricted person in possession of a weapon. In that case, Munoz was a passenger in a vehicle that police pulled over. As he got out of the car, "a handgun fell onto the ground," charging documents state. Because of his automobile homicide conviction, Munoz is prohibited from possessing firearms.

"This case was dismissed without prejudice due to witness issues; however, the state intends to refile these charges. This history and new alleged conduct demonstrates a propensity to possess weapons as a restricted person and a propensity for violence," his latest charging documents state.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.