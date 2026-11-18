PLEASANT GROVE — A child sex abuse material investigation that began in Pittsburgh has resulted in the arrest of a Pleasant Grove man.

Russell Dillon Woodard, 41, was booked into the Utah County Jail Tuesday for investigation of ten counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, distributing apparent child sex abuse material and distributing harmful materials to a minor.

On Nov. 10, the FBI field office in Pittsburgh contacted Pleasant Grove police.

"I found that agents with the Pittsburgh FBI Field Office were conducting an investigation on or around July of 2025. During their federal investigation, special agents identified a 14-year-old, West Virginia-based minor female victim who was being sexually abused online by multiple male adult offenders from various regions. One of those adult males was believed to be residing in Pleasant Grove and was purportedly manipulating the minor victim into believing that he was also a minor, when in reality, he was approximately 40 years old at the time of the offenses," a police booking affidavit states.

Investigators determined Woodard was the one who had been communicating with the teen girl and had "solicited (child sex abuse material) photos and even coached the minor victim into the production of such photos," the affidavit states. "Russell Woodard was tenacious in his efforts to manipulate the minor victim into sending him sexually explicit photos as he told the minor victim that he was 'addicted.'"

On Tuesday, Woodard was taken into custody and his home was searched.

"Investigators seized numerous electronic devices capable of storing visual images to include one device that was hidden in-between his box spring and mattress on his side of his bed, which…is common behavior among individuals who possess child sexual abuse material as they commonly hide devices capable of storing such imagery," according to the affidavit.

Investigators say they are "concerned there are other victims yet to be uncovered through additional investigation."