SALT LAKE CITY — A Draper man is facing federal charges after an alleged drug client of his overdosed and died in a convenience store restroom.

Nikki Lyn Owen, 36, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 4 and charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

In November 2025, police located a person dead at a 7-Eleven in Draper after the victim had reportedly locked himself in the convenience store restroom. Family members noticed his shared cellphone location had been at the 7-Eleven for five hours and went to the store to look for him, prosecutors said in a motion for detention that was filed Monday.

Family located the man's car outside the store and an employee told them Owen was seen entering the bathroom several hours earlier. When no one answered a knock on the bathroom door, the family called 911.

Officers arrived, unlocked the bathroom door and found the man dead on the floor inside, the motion states. Police also allegedly located drug paraphernalia and fentanyl pills in the bathroom.

Investigators located texts between the victim and "Nick," who was later identified as Owen, discussing what appeared to be a drug transaction. The victim used a digital wallet app to send two payments of $25 to Owen and Owen sent the victim an address in Draper for the drug pickup, prosecutors allege.

Police searched Owen's residence where they seized drug paraphernalia, uncapped syringes, a bong, tinfoil and a blue pill. Investigators also recovered a broken cell phone and wallet that identified Owen and took him into custody.

In an interview with police, Owen was asked if the pills he gave to the victim were fentanyl or "blues laced with fentanyl," and Owen replied he knew them as "blues," the federal motion states. He admitted to twice having sold pills to the man who died, prosecutors stated.

A report from the Office of the Medical Examiner said the victim "died as a result of drug toxicity: fentanyl," prosecutors said.

According to the detention motion, Owen has 10 criminal convictions dating back to 2013, including assault, drug possession, forgery and theft, which all resulted in incarceration.

His most recent conviction in 2024 for drug possession with intent to distribute, with a prison sentence, was suspended in favor of probation, but his probation was revoked in December 2025, and he was re-sentenced to one to 15 years in prison, court documents show. Prosecutors said Owen is in custody at the Beaver County Jail.