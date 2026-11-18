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SNYDERVILLE, Summit County — Newly obtained footage shows the pursuit of a man fleeing in a stolen car, during which a deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

On Dec. 9, 2025, a deputy with the Summit County Sheriff's Office began a traffic stop on state Route 224 near Bear Hollow Drive for a vehicle without an illuminated license plate, according to the police affidavit.

After the deputy activated emergency lights, the car quickly accelerated and attempted to flee from the traffic stop.

As the deputy followed the fleeing vehicle, the driver made a U-turn through a red light on northbound state Route 224, going over 100 mph, according to the affidavit.

Dash camera footage from the deputy's car showed the deputy using a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The passenger and driver obeyed the deputy's commands and were arrested without further incident.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the fleeing vehicle was listed as stolen from Salt Lake City, and the driver had a suspended driver's license, according to the affidavit.

The driver, Derek Trevor Holland, 33, was booked into the Summit County Jail and later charged with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony, failing to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony, and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.

Court records show that Holland pleaded guilty, resulting in his stolen vehicle charge being reduced to a third-degree felony of attempted theft/receiving a vehicle and his charge of failing to respond to an officer's signal to stop being dismissed with prejudice.

On July 10, Holland was sentenced to at least five years in the Utah State Prison and six months in the Summit County Jail, but his term was suspended, and he was placed on a three-year probation. Holland was also ordered to pay restitution to the owner of the stolen car.

Since August, Holland has been fighting to avoid paying part of the restitution order, arguing he was not convicted of stealing the car and only pleaded guilty to possessing it at the time of his arrest, according to court filings. However, Holland does not dispute paying the insurance deductible or impound fees.

On Monday, the court ordered an arrest warrant for Holland after Adult Probation and Parole found he violated his probation order.

The passenger in the stolen vehicle was charged with use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, according to court records. In September, she was sentenced under a plea-in-abeyance agreement.