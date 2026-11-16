SALT LAKE CITY — Jurors ruled that two men associated with gangs were guilty of murder for their roles in the death of an 18-year-old refugee at the Mount Olympus trailhead two years ago.

One teenager has already been found guilty of the killing in juvenile court, and five others still face charges related to the incident.

On Friday, the jurors found Mateo Heriberto Martinez, 23, and Alex Ruiz-Martinez, 21, guilty of murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and two counts of felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury — all first-degree felonies — in addition to aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. Martinez was also found guilty of assault, a class A misdemeanor.

Jurors received the case just before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and their verdict was returned at 8:40 p.m. They determined the two men were furthering a gang with their actions, adding a gang enhancement to each of the charges.

On Aug. 3, 2024, police received an urgent welfare check and found 18-year-old Naod Welday deceased in the driver's seat of a Hyundai.

A statement from Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill on Monday said Welday was there with two friends who were both injured by the gang members.

One of Welday's friends reported that they were approached by two men who asked if they were affiliated with a gang, and they said no. He said he was hit, then ran and hid. That friend said there were two cars driving around looking for him, and he told the other two to get in the car and lock the door. He had the keys, so they could not drive away.

There were between six and eight men who soon forced their way into the locked vehicle, the statement said. Welday called 911 at 4:23 a.m., and the recording had audio of the men pounding on windows and multiple gunshots. Gill said the third friend was hit with a hard object but escaped.

According to prosecutors, a message sent by Ruiz-Martinez to Martinez at 4:20 a.m. said, "you hurry up, come to the view," and they believe Martinez had been in a car searching for the first friend and was being asked to return to the trailhead.

A 17-year-old charged in the same killing was convicted in juvenile court earlier this year of murder and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies, in addition to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. Third District Juvenile Judge Aaron Flater extended the jurisdiction of the juvenile court so he can be held in secure care until he turns 25.

He was identified through a handprint on the car's window, according to charges, and Martinez was identified by a baseball cap found at the scene. They were the first two charged in the killing.

Gill said the three who were attacked "came to America as refugees in search of a better life," and that Welday was "simply trying to enjoy the view of Salt Lake Valley with some friends" when he was killed.

"We mourn the death of (Welday) with his family and loved ones, and hope that the other victims in the attack may continue to heal from violent trauma that they experienced. We appreciate the community's patience as this case made its way through the criminal justice process," he said.

The Martinez and Ruiz-Martinez will be sentenced on Jan. 14.

Christian de la Rosa, 19, of West Jordan, and Joshua Arthur Mielke, 18, are still facing the same charges as Martinez. They each have a hearing scheduled in December.

Three others, Brooke Martinez, Tamara Mikel Bookhout and Tyler Ferguson, were charged in March with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. Charges accused them of helping hide a vehicle.