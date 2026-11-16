WEST BOUNTIFUL — A Davis County man accused of inappropriately touching a young girl was sentenced to less than a month in jail.

Brady John Tracy, 39, was originally charged in 2nd District Court in August 2024 with three counts of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and a warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday.

Tracy was accused of inappropriately touching a child on two separate occasions between April and November of 2023 and on another occasion exposed himself to the child and asked her to touch him, according to charging documents.

In September 2025, the charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled in the future.

Court records don't specify why the charges were dismissed, only that they were dismissed following oral arguments concerning the recording of an interview with the alleged victim that was conducted at the Children's Justice Center. A jury trial was scheduled to begin that same day.

In its motion, the Davis County Attorney's Office argued, "This recording is sufficiently trustworthy and reliable, and the interests of justice will best be served by its admission at trial." Prosecutors also said the child and interviewer would be available for cross-examination during the trial, and the child's testimony would be the "best evidence of sexual abuse against her."

But in the defense's response arguing against allowing the recorded interview to be admitted as evidence, it said, "The defense has been informed by the child's mother that the child is unwilling to participate in the trial process."

The defense argued that using the recording as "supplemental" evidence when the witness is unavailable would deny Tracy a "full and fair opportunity to cross-examine on the most damning evidence" and would circumvent the court process, the court document states.

In January of this year, the charges were refiled against Tracy, charging him again with three counts of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

In September, Tracy pleaded no contest to three reduced charges of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. As part of the plea agreement, the prosecutors agreed to recommend jail time over prison and not to require sex offender registration.

In a letter submitted to the court last week before his sentencing hearing, Tracy claimed he took the plea so the victim would not have to testify. Tracy also claimed in the letter that the victim had "stated twice, in writing, that the allegations against me were not true," she did not want the charges refiled and that she wanted the case to end.

On Nov. 10, Judge David J Williams sentenced Tracy to serve 40 days in jail with credit granted for 20 days previously served, court records state.

In 2024, Tracy ran for the District 8 seat of the Utah Senate but lost in the Republican convention in April. He also ran unsuccessfully for the Utah State Board of Education District 4 in June 2022, losing out in the Republican convention.

In the 2019 West Bountiful City Council election, Tracy was eliminated after failing to file his required candidate financial disclosure report by the deadline. Before that, Tracy was defeated in the Constitution convention in 2014 when he participated in the race for Utah House of Representatives District 20.