Roy man arrested, accused of inappropriately recording children during church

ROY — A Weber County man was arrested last week and accused of inappropriately recording young girls during church meetings, according to police.

Jeremy Hall, 44, was arrested on Thursday for investigation of 10 counts of sexual exploitation and 10 counts of voyeurism for recording a child under the age of 14.

Roy police first received a cyber tip regarding suspected child sexual abuse material on Sept. 28. Four explicit videos of young girls were located and determined to be associated with Hall, a police booking affidavit states.

Police executed a search warrant on the associated Verizon cloud account and located the four videos and 27 recordings of young girls between 8 and 11 years old, "primarily during church classroom activities," the affidavit alleges.

Based on the recordings, police said Hall holds a position as a church youth leader, where he provided instruction and supervised children, the police affidavit states.

The recordings show Hall positioned his cellphone beneath the skirts and dresses of several young girls. His face is "visible in multiple recordings, and the children appear unaware they are being recorded," the police booking affidavit says.

Police searched the man's Roy residence on Thursday and located additional child sexual abuse material on multiple devices of his. Hall allegedly told police he had sought sexually explicit videos of "tweens" on social media. He also "admitted to secretly recording the juveniles while in his role as a primary teacher" in the church, the affidavit states.

Police requested in the arrest report that Hall be held in jail without bail due to the "significant danger he poses to the community" and his "repeated pattern of predatory behavior."

Hall told police "that he is an opportunist and when the opportunity arrives, he will use it to take the recordings," the affidavit states.

As of Monday morning, criminal charges had yet to be filed.